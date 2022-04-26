Ahead of the summer, the PFL (Panther Football League) is getting the word out about their upcoming Summer Football Skills Camps. Like last year’s, there will be two different camps. Athletes will participate in various drills and exercises, while learning fundamental techniques to encourage individual growth and development.
The camp will be hosted by Knox Central High School football, and will take place on June 16 and July 11 from 6:00-7:30 PM on each day. Grades K-6 can participate, and the camp is free of charge. The camp will be hosted at Knox County Middle School on each respective day. A sign-up sheet link can be found by searching “Panther Football League” on Facebook.
In conjunction with the PFL Football camp, the newly minted PFL Cheer program will also be hosting its very first camp. In a statement from Knox Central Middle School coach Kayla Carmack, she said, “This year we will be starting a cheerleading program that runs in conjunction with the PFL.”
“Our goal is to offer a low cost cheer program for children within our community. Participants will learn the fundamental skills and techniques of cheerleading. Our youth cheerleading league is established on core values of equity, competition and sportsmanship.”
The cheer camp will coincide with the football camp, falling on June 16, with the times matching that of the football camp as well, from 6:00-7:30 PM. The camp is also free of charge and will be hosted at Knox Central Middle School by the Knox Central Middle School cheer squad.
