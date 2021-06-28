The Pineville-Bell All-Stars defeated the Knox All-Stars in a 4-1 effort on Sunday, advancing to the district tournament without a loss. Typically, three to four teams make up one area. In this case, due to lower-than-normal participation numbers, the Pineville-Bell squad, and the Knox squad, were the only two teams remaining in the area, allowing for both teams to advance into the district tournament.
Heading into the district tournament, the Knox All-Stars' loss will carry over, whereas the Pineville-Bell team will enter the tournament undefeated.
Pineville-Bell coach Chris Fuson praised his team's poise and resilience.
"We just did everything we had to do to win the game," he said. "We are very proud of these guys. Things have been crazy for baseball since COVID came about. It's lowered our participation numbers and just made things difficult. You combine that with the fact that we have problems with our fields and things due to weather, and it's just been obstacle after obstacle to overcome."
"I can't say enough about the boys," he said. "It was a tie game for the longest time, and they had an errant throw at second base, and allowed us to bring a couple of guys in to give us a lead. A couple of plays later, we ended up getting another guy home. They had a chance to even things up, but we had a couple of big plays from left field and third base to help solidify the win."
Knox coach Travis Hall drew attention to the obstacles that his team has also faced since the emergence of COVID-19.
"We've had a tough time getting things back to normal since COVID," he said. "Participation has been a little low here, just like everywhere else. Our main focus is keeping the guys interested right now. We want to get better each and every game, and we want them to have fun doing it."
Although his team didn't get the desired result in the game against Pineville-Bell, Hall thinks that his team can still win some games in the district tournament.
"I think that our guys can win some games if we stay focused," he said. "We are going to stay hard at work and make sure everyone is ready to go. Sometimes it seems like we struggle after making an error. We have to do a better job of keeping our focus, and not letting mistakes get to us. If we can do that, I think we can win some games in the district."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.