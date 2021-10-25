When you think of marching bands, the first instruments that pop to mind are typically things like: tubas, trumpets, drums, clarinets, and things of that nature. However, the Knox Central band features something that not many other marching bands can say they have -- a bass guitar.
Knox Central senior Devin Abner brings a soulful touch to the Knox Central marching band in lieu of a tuba. Joining the band for his senior year, he relishes the opportunity to bring his own personal flare to the Panthers marching band.
"I just joined this year as a senior," said Abner. "I joined the band because I wanted to be a part of it, and I have a very big interest in music. I have played guitar for a while, but there's really no guitars in marching bands, so I adapted to the bass guitar. I think it really helps a lot with the marching band, because we don't have any tubas. It definitely helps bring some bass in place of the tuba."
At first, band director Darrell Dixon was hesitant about having a bass guitarist, but has since warmed up to it.
"He (Dixon) loves the bass," said Abner. "He wanted me to do a marching set with them, but we didn't have enough time. I love the band, and it's given me a great opportunity to go to college. Hopefully I can become a band director like Mr. Dixon."
Since joining the team as a senior, Abner has reflected on what things could have looked like if he had joined the band as a freshman.
"I've thought about what it would have been like if I had joined the band as a freshman," Abner reflected. "I don't think I'd be playing the bass if I had joined back then. I would have probably been percussion."
Some of Abner's favorite memories include playing anything by Chicago.
"I love 25 or 6 to 4 and Saturday in the Park," he said. "I love anything by Chicago."
