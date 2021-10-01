Former South Laurel Lady Cardinal Raegan Jones transferred to Knox Central over the summer, bolstering an already experienced and talented roster. Now a junior, Jones' experience through AAU, and her time with the Lady Cardinals, will be a great addition to a Lady Panthers team that is seeking their eighth consecutive appearance in the regional tournament.
In those seven consecutive regional tournament trips, Knox Central failed to advance past the first round in each attempt, falling to Jones' South Laurel squad in the opening round of the regional tournament last season, 51-32.
However, the veteran Lady Panthers return their entire team, including four of their leading scorers in Presley Partin, Caylan Mills, Zoey Liford, and North Laurel Lady Jags transfer, Halle Collins, whose season was cut short in 2020 following an extensive leg injury. The addition of Jones will help to counterbalance the loss of Brianna Gallagher, who transferred back to Barbourville following one season with Knox Central.
Jones' father, Bobby, highlighted how hard his daughter prepares for basketball, drawing attention to her relentless work ethic and self-accountability.
"She works her tail off," said Bobby. "She has been doing CrossFit. She gets herself up at 4:30 every morning, and is in the gym by 5:00. She wants to be in the best shape she can be, and takes it upon herself to make sure she does everything to possible to see to that."
"She never makes excuses," he added. "We don't accept excuses in our household, and she has grown up knowing that. She doesn't try to make excuses. She is very coachable, and she owns her mistakes. She's humble too. She is a wonderful team player, and always heaps praise on her teammates."
Jones' aunt, Janet Jones, was a Miss Kentucky Basketball candidate at Knox Central in the 90's. Bobby credited his sister with his daughter's development as an athlete.
"My sister is the reason that Raegan has developed the way she has," he said. "She took her and has taught her every aspect of the game. In my opinion, there is no greater influence on her than my sister. She was a very good basketball player herself, and has done an amazing job of imparting that wisdom and technique onto Raegan."
Bobby is also very optimistic about the trajectory of the Knox Central program, stating that the coaching staff has the knowledge and ability to get the Lady Panthers "over the hump" in regional play.
"The future is incredibly bright for Knox Central women's basketball," he said. "The boys team has been incredible to watch for a long time now, and have been able to win the region three times. I think that the girl's team is going to be as equally fun to watch, and I think that they have every tool necessary to make a run in the region. Steve, Jason, and Brian are all great coaches, and they care about this team, and it shows."
In her time with the Lady Cardinals, Jones advanced to the state tournament in every year of her high school career with her team. Her experience will prove crucial in the postseason. Along with her time at South Laurel, Jones has attended various camps and exposure events. Her camps, and other accomplishments, include:
- April 17: Game Point Showcase in Knoxville, TN.
- April 23-25: Played with AAU team Kentucky Dream at Carolina Courts in Charlotte, NC where she received Player of the Game two times by Insider
Exposure.
- May 8: Played in Skills Day at Lindsey Wilson College
- May 14-16: Played with AAU team Kentucky Dream at the Pacers Athletic Center in Indianapolis, IN.
- June 27: EKU elite camp; member of the 5-on-5 championship team that got to compete against five active EKU players.
- July 5-8: Played with AAU team KY Premier Bluestar in Indianapolis, IN.
- July 9: Competed in World Exposure Event at Georgetown College.
- July 10-12: Played with AAU team KY Premier Bluestar in Chicago, IL. Her team, ended as the US Junior National Girls Basketball (USJN) National Tournament runner-up.
- July 20-24: Played with EYBL (Elite Youth Basketball League) AAU team in the National Championship in Orlando, FL, finishing runner-up.
- Aug 7: Attended UVA-Wise women’s basketball elite camp.
- Aug 8: Attended EKU women’s basketball elite camp.
- Aug 14: Attended Morehead State University elite camp.
- Sep 10: Chosen by Prep Girls Hoops as one of the top players in the 2023 class to watch this season.
- Sep 11-12: Attended Brandon Clay Training Academy at the D1 Training Center in Indianapolis, IN.
- Sept 18: Attended Prep Girls Hoops Top 250 at MidAmerica Sports Center in Louisville, KY. Where she was ranked in the Top-10 overall performers.
