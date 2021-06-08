Barbourville's Michael Smith claimed the regional high jump championship with an impressive showing in the regional meet. After starting at five feet even earlier in the season, Smith worked his way up to over six feet to claim the regional title.
After claiming the title, Smith was pleased with his performance and highlighted on how he intends to continue to improve as he heads for the state meet.
"I'm elated to have won the title," he said. "COVID really hurt the Barbourville track program, our numbers were pretty low, so this season, I did everything with the Knox Central track team. We just kind of combined our programs for the betterment of the athletes who participated."
"I started the season jumping at around five feet," he said. "Each time I wanted to go up just a little more and a little more. By the time the regional meet came around, I felt like I was ready to go over six feet. I went over six feet three times this season, and felt like the time in the regional was the most comfortable. I plan on going up to around six feet and two inches for the state meet."
Smith looks to springboard his way into the top-five finishers in the state meet at the University of Kentucky on June 10.
