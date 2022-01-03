Presley Partin has been a staple to the Knox Central Lady Panther basketball team for years. Electing to take advantage of the extra year afforded to seniors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Partin returned to lead the Lady Panthers on the hardwood this season. Last season, she was third on the team in scoring, averaging 12.6 points-per-game. She was tied for third on the team in rebounding, averaging 4.7 rebounds-per-contest. The season before last, Partin averaged 18.2 points-per-game and 6.3 rebounds-per-game to lead Knox Central in both categories.
Now in her final go-round, Partin has crossed a major milestone that very few basketball players ever see: joining the 2,000-point club for career points scored. She accomplished the feat on December 22 against the Bryan Station Lady Defenders in a game held at Knox Central. She was presented a 2,000-point ball, and recognized by the school for her accomplishment.
Everyone from Partin's elementary coach to her parents were thrilled with the feat, and highlighted how proud each of them were for her hard work and dedication to the sport.
"Presley started playing basketball at Flat Lick Elementary in the 2nd grade under Devin “Smooth” Mills," said her father Steve. "Coach Mills has been a staple in our school system for developing young girls in the sport of basketball. Presley was fortunate to have played for him during those early years. It allowed her to gain a good foundation entering middle school."
"At KCMS, Presley continued to be blessed with great coaches and teammates," he expounded. "All of us are so proud of her accomplishments throughout the years. Like all parents who have kids in multiple sports, it’s a lot of running and sacrifice. We can truly see the rewards of it today. Our girl and her team seem to be having a blast. We would like to personally thank all her coaches over the years for helping her reach her goals. It’s been a awesome ride."
Partin's elementary school coach, Devin Mills, remarked how Partin always had the natural ability to understand the game, even from a young age.
"I am very proud of Presley, as well as, all the girls that played with her that I had the privilege of coaching," said Mills. "Presley always had a natural ability to understand how to play the game, no matter the circumstances. She always seemed to come up with a big play when it was needed. I am very proud of her."
For most of her high school career, Partin was coached by Jamie Sowders. He credited her with increasing his interest in wanting to coach for Knox Central.
"Presley Partin was the reason I wanted to coach girls basketball at Knox Central," he said. "I watched her play elementary basketball at Flat Lick, and knew she was going to be special. Presley just knows how to play basketball. She's one of the best shooters in the region, and very good off the dribble. Presley is a special player for sure. It was a privilege to coach her for four years. I wish her and the rest of the girls the absolute best."
In his first year with Knox Central, coach Steve Warren highlighted how the team is better all around with Partin on the court, and how well she leads the team.
"We are really proud of Presley," he said. "She has bought in to our program, which really made for a seamless transition, and has really become one of our leaders. We are a different team when she is on the floor. She makes everyone around her better. We can't express how proud we are of her."
Partin and the Lady Panthers look to continue their success on the court. Currently sitting at 10-2 on the season, Knox Central is the highest scoring team in the region, and one of the favorites to make the regional title game in Corbin later this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.