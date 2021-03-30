The Knox Central Panthers’ basketball team wasn’t the only team to come home with some hardware from the 13th Region Tournament. The Knox Central cheer squad took the top spot and a regional championship in the Boys’ In-Game Cheer competition, and a regional runner-up in the Girls’ In-Game Cheer competition.
Our girls did an amazing job working on elite stunts and cheering on our Panthers at the Region Tournament,” said Knox Central cheer coach Joy McKeehan. “We had a fantastic time. We are very fortunate and blessed to have so many teams within our region who are so talented. Congratulations to all the teams. I’m super proud of my girls. They have put in a lot of time and dedication to our team. They have been working together hitting stunts and developing skills this year. We are very proud. Many of these girls have competed with injuries, sickness, and many other challenges, but we are so proud of the accomplishments we have had this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.