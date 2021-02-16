Prior to tip-off for the 2020-2021 season, uncertainty was the only thing that was certain. No one was sure that there would even be a season. However, we’re over halfway through February and every team in Knox County has played meaningful basketball.
As was expected, many teams have been affected by the pandemic throughout the course of the season. Some have been affected more than others, however, that hasn’t seemed to weaken the spirit, diminish the will, or incapacitate the work ethic of the athletes of Knox County.
For each of the three high schools in Knox County, there are representative athletes from each school that make an appearance in the KHSAA state rankings for basketball. Multiple categories, including: top scoring leaders, top field goal percentage leaders, rebounding leaders and more involve athletes from each respective school.
Barbourville
Matthew Gray - 31st in the state in scoring, averaging 23.2 points-per-game. 29th in free throw percentage, shooting 85.9% from the charity stripe.
Barbourville men’s basketball (team) - 40th in the state in field goal percentage, shooting 49.3% from the floor. Ranked 35th in three-point field goal percentage, shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc.
Barbourville women’s basketball (team) - 16th in the state in rebounding, averaging a whopping 36.7 rebounds-per-game.
Knox Central
JeVonte Turner - 44th in the state in scoring, averaging 22.1 points-per-game.
Gavin Chadwell - 8th in the state in field goal percentage, shooting 71.1% from the floor.
Knox Central men’s basketball (team) - 26th in the state in scoring, averaging 72.1 points-per-game. 28th in scoring margin, beating opponents by an average of 14.1 points-per-game. 21st in team field goal percentage, shooting 51% from the floor.
Jaylynn Fain - 28th in the state in field goal percentage, shooting 58.8% from the floor.
Halle Collins (Inj.) - 5th in the state in free throw percentage, shooting 87.5% from the stripe.
Knox Central women’s basketball (team) - 6th in the state in scoring, averaging 69.7 points-per-game. 35th in scoring margin, defeating opponents by an average of 14.6 points-per-game. 11th in field goal percentage, shooting 46.4% from the floor. 46th in free throw percentage as a team, connecting on 66.1% of their free throws. 46th in rebounding, with 34.3 rebounds-per-game.
Lynn Camp
Micah Engle - 40th in the state in scoring, averaging 22.4 points-per-game.
Spencer Gilbert - 43rd in the state in field goal percentage, shooting 63.4% from the field.
*All stats are composed by each respective school, and compiled by the KHSAA. Free and complete access to the statistics can be found at KHSAA.org
