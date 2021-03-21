Sadie Hoffman claimed the elementary state championship in Bullseye and 3D. Savannah Hoffman took the eighth spot out of the all competing ninth grade girls. Ryker Jordan finished third overall out of the ninth grade boys. Emalee Perkins finished 31st out of the junior-aged girls, Colton Poindexter finished 123rd overall in the seventh grade boys division, and Madison Mills finished 86th overall in the fifth-grade girls division.
The Barbourville Tigers also participated in the 2021 KY Centershot State tournament, and all six archers finished with a state placement.
Sadie Hoffman finished as the Centershot State elementary champion in Bullseye and 3D. Ryker Jordan finished third in Bullseye, and first in 3D. Savannah Hoffman finished third in Bullseye, and second in 3D. Emalee Perkins finished third in the 3D. Madison Mills finished third in Bullseye, and second in 3D. Colton Poindexter was the overall champion in 3D, first in middle school 3D, and third in Bullseye.
