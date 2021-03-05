After falling to Wayne and Bell counties in successive contests, the Lynn Camp Wildcats halted their skid and worked their way back into the win column on Thursday, night on Senior Night, downing Danville Christian Academy 70-52.
Lynn Camp was led by Micah Engle with 28 points. He was followed by Gavin Allen who tallied a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Spencer Gilbert added 14 points. Luke Ledington and Chance Wyatt added five and four respectively.
Prior to the season's start, Lynn Camp coach Rodney Clarke highlighted that he scheduled the Warriors because they're an underrated team who plays a tough brand of basketball.
"This team isn't a pushover by any means," he said. "You can look at the KHSAA stats and things and see that they're very competitive. They have a few guys that could really play for any school in the area. They're well-coached and play hard, and I respect that."
Clarke drew attention to his senior group, consisting of Landon White, Elijah St. John, Spencer Gilbert, and Luke Ledington.
"Our main focus was to send these guys out with a win," he said. "That's the most important thing. I told them to play for the guys next to them, to play for this senior group. We love all four of our seniors. They have given us everything that we have asked them to, and then some. I couldn't ask for a better group of guys to coach."
