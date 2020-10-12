Emma Abner, Kenzie Hinkle, Mia Swafford, Merissa Cedillo, Makayla Hinkle, Samantha Smith, and Faith Mckeehan were all named to the All-American team last week.

Seven Knox Central cheerleaders have been named Universal Cheerleaders Association All-Americans. Emma Abner, Kenzie Hinkle, Mia Swafford, Merissa Cedillo, Makayla Hinkle, Samantha Smith, and Faith Mckeehan were all named to the All-American team last week.

Cheer coach Joy McKeehan elaborated on criteria that the athletes are judged on.

“Becoming UCA All-American means cheerleaders demonstrated the appropriate skills of cheerleading with enthusiasm, sharp motions, dance, cheer, facial expression, and jumps,” she said. “Participants are judged on a short dance routine, a cheer routine, and best jump”

Senior Makayla Hinkle admitted that being named a UCA All-American has always been a goal of hers, and reaching that goal is only the first in a set of goals she still wishes to achieve in her final season.

“Becoming a UCA All-American cheerleader has always been a goal of mine,” she said. “To know I have finally accomplished that goal is amazing. I couldn’t have asked for anything more as a senior cheerleader. My next goal is to win state and go back to Disney later this year -- one goal at a time.”

Although this is the first time that six of the seven cheerleaders have been named All-Americans, it is the second time for senior Faith McKeehan.

“All the other girls this is their first time to earn all American honors,” said Joy. “Faith received All- American honors at UCA camp held at the University of Kentucky last summer when she was a junior. She is now a two-time All-American.”

Faith explained that being named an All-American means more than just cheering. She detailed that she takes pride in being a role model and the skill required to cheer at her level.

“What it means to be a UCA All-American to me is being a good role model and having all the aspects of a cheerleader,” said Faith. “The tryout covers everything to be a good cheerleader, not just standing there smiling and cheering your team on. It requires skills, and the ability to do a dance and a cheer. It has always been my dream to be an All-American.”

“Last year, I was selected as an All-American as a junior at UCA Camp at the University of Kentucky, and was selected again this year. I am so happy for all of our Al- Americans on our team. I am excited about our upcoming season and hope to win region, state and go back to Disney.”

