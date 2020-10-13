Seven Lynn Camp runners set new personal records in the Middlesboro All-Comers meet on October 8.
“We had a pretty good day at Middlesboro,” said Lynn Camp track coach Marc Estep. “We had seven personal records, four from the girls and three from the boys, with one being a new school record.”
Girls:
Lauren Partin finished 11th with a new PR of 23:39.28 (only a 7th grader), Tori Bunch finished 12th with a PR of 24:04.78, Arabella Pennington finished 20th with a PR of 25:52.91 and Alissa Crumpler finished 21st with a PR of 26:00.25. Bella Blevins was only a few seconds from a new PR, but finished 29th with a time of 30:07.66. “Our number-one runner, Abby Mabe, had to sit out while she is dealing with an injury,” he added. “We plan to have her back soon, or by regionals on the 24th.”
“I'm so proud of this girls team this year,” said Estep. “They continue to make huge strides as a team and individuals. We started the season with three runners that had never participated in cross country before (Alissa, Lauren and Tori) and they have grown so much. With returning runners, Abby Mabe, Arabella Pennington, Bella Blevins and Halle Mills, we are starting to develop a great group of young ladies. With only one Junior (Halle), and the rest being sophomores and one seventh grader, the future is bright for this program. The season is far from over and I can't wait to see what these girls can do at the regional and state levels.”
Boys:
Ethan Blevins finished 2nd with a new PR of 17:45.41, not only is this a new PR, but it is also the new school record. Logan Brock finished 11th with a new PR of 18:51.18, Caleb Helton finished 16th with a new PR of 19:48.84 and Joey Kerby finished 31st with a time of 21:26.97.
“First, I'd like to congratulate Ethan on breaking the school record,” said Estep. “He has worked so hard the last three years and it showed. I don't feel like Ethan is done yet. I feel like he will break this record a couple of more times before he graduates. Lagan, Caleb and Joey all ran great races also, and I couldn't be more proud of them.”
“This boys team has had a 2020 type of year for sure,” he added. “They have dealt with so many things, from injuries, to personal losses, and everything in between. The good thing is they haven't quit, they continue to train and have great attitudes, and I couldn't ask for anything more. I'm excited to see how they do in the region, and I personally feel if they put it all together they can walk away with a title, but only time will tell.”
“Regardless of how either team finishes at the region, I'm happy with them and proud of how hard they have worked,” Estep added in finality. “Cross Country isn't for everyone and it is a very demanding sport. I feel like they never get the recognition they deserve. There’s no bench, no sidelines, no halftime, no timeouts and no substitutions for 3.1 miles.”
Boys 2k results:
Clayton White finished 3rd with a time of 8:37.97 and Caleb Williams finished 9th with a time of 10:32.03
Girls 2K race:
Sayde Mobley finished 1st with a time of 9:16.75
