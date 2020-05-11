The Knox Central Lady Panthers' season didn't come to the end they wanted last season. After falling by a single point in their district championship game they then fell to regional runner-up North Laurel to round out the season.
Knox Central was only a handful of points away from having a completely different season in 2019. With 12 losses decided by seven points or fewer, the Lady Panthers could have easily finished with a 23-5 record last season.
With only one senior on the team, the Lady Panthers' continuity should allow them to be one of the strongest teams in the region this upcoming season. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams have been limited in their practices and other team functions. However, coach Jamie Sowders remains confident that his team will be ready.
"I know most of my girls are dedicated and doing a lot of workouts on their own," he said. "I’m hopeful that it doesn’t affect our summer basketball schedule. Losing Ryleigh Swafford to her knee injury was a huge loss for us [last season], but I feel very confident that going into next season we will be ready to go. Thankfully the virus hasn’t effected us much, unless it ends up affecting our summer schedule, which is a good possibility."
