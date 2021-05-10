The Knox Central Lady Panthers basketball team will have a new face at the helm next season as head coach Jamie Sowders has stepped down, citing wanting to spend more time with his family.
Sowders took over the Knox Central program in the 2016-2017 season. With only three seniors on the team, the Lady Panthers struggled to a 7-23 finish, but claimed a runner-up finish in the district. The team showed signs of vast improvement in his second season as coach, finishing 12-15, claiming their first district championship with Sowders at the helm.
The Lady Panthers claimed their second consecutive district title in the following season, finishing with a 16-14 record. Knox Central slid a little bit in the 2019-2020 season, finishing with an 11-17 record, and a district runner-up, dropping 12 games by two possessions or less.
In his final season as the head coach, the Lady Panthers played an abbreviated schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sowders led the Lady Panthers to a 12-7 finish and a district runner up.
In his five years with Knox Central, Sowders amassed a record of 58-76.
