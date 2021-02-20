Following two losses and one cancelation, the Knox Central Lady Panthers worked their way back into the win column on Saturday with a 59-53 victory over the Harlan Lady Dragons at Knox Central.
The teams competed from start to finish, with various lead changes throughout the game's duration. In the end, it was Knox Central's trio of Mills, Partin and Liford that proved to be the deciding factor.
The Lady Panthers were led by Caylan Mills with 23 points, including a 13-of-20 performance from the charity stripe. She was followed by Presley Partin with 16 points, Zoey Liford with 10 points, Natalie Fisher with three points, Timberly Fredrick with three points, Brianna Gallagher with two points, and Isabella Frost with two points.
Following the game, Knox Central coach Jamie Sowders was complimentary of coach Tiffany Hamm and the Lady Dragons, and called to attention that this is a high quality win for his team, and will help their morale moving forward.
"Coach Hamm has those girls playing some very good basketball," he said. "She has done a great job of getting those girls ready to play. They gave us all we wanted and then some. They were very physical, and it threw us out of our groove a little bit. We got a great win over a very high-quality team."
Sowders also highlighted that his team is currently dealing with some attrition, as well as obstacles that have occured due to weather.
"We've been in a bit of a funk," he said. "We haven't been able to practice as normal, due to the weather, and I feel like it's shown. We've got some girls dealing with some bumps and bruises, and we aren't at one-hundred percent right now. I hope we can get a little healthier before districts get here. We've got a big week ahead of us. Hopefully we can get a full week of practice and play to our best against Harlan County and Pineville this week."
