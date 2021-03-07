"State Champion" -- a title that Knox Central Lady Panther wrestler Chloe Riley now claims after a dominating performance in the state wrestling tournament in Harrison County over the weekend. Along with Riley claiming the top spot in her respective class, multiple wrestlers claimed high finishes.
Hailey Foster took the state runner-up spot in the 120 lb. weight class, Hannah Foster claimed a third place finish in the 113 lb. weight class, Tina Carew took a third place finish in the 220 lb. weight class, Abby Carew, an eighth grader, finished in fifth place in her class, and senior Ivy Partin took home a seventh place finish after breaking a rib in her opening match.
Head coach Hunter Luttrell praised Riley's intensity, strength, and effort following her win in the championship match.
"She was a force," he said. "She battled hard in every single match, and came out on top in all of them. She got to the championship match and fought very very hard. It paid off for her. Now she's a state champion. She came off the mat after the match and said, 'did I just win'? I laughed and said, 'yeah, you did.' She just smiled real big and everything started to sink in that she had just become the state champion. We couldn't be more proud of her."
He remarked on Hailey Foster's incredible run to the state-runner up in her class.
"Hailey was unreal all day too," he said. "She was turning heads all over the gym. Her class is probably one of the more competitive classes in the whole tournament, and she fought hard. She burned through every match up until the championship match. She and the other girl battled hard, and you could tell there was a mutual respect between them. In the end, she finished as a state runner-up, which is in incredible feat considering how new we are all to this whole sport."
Luttrell was highly impressed with Hannah Foster's third place finish in her class, as she competed against wrestlers who had won matches on the national and global circuits.
"Hannah probably had one of the toughest roads to a championship," he said. "She was going up against a few girls that had won at the national level, and some at the global level. For her to even be mentioned in the same category, let alone to be highly successful at that level, is extremely impressive. She's only been wrestling a few months, and is already competing with globally successful wrestlers. We were all extremely impressed with her performance."
Coach Luttrell spoke on Tina Carew's strength in light of her third place finish in the tournament.
"Tina may be the strongest person on this team, boys or girls," he said. "She is just an incredible athlete. She works incredibly hard and gives everything she's got one-hundred percent of the time. She does everything we ask of her and then some. I am just so impressed with her strength and I.Q."
Luttrell spoke on what the future holds with wrestlers like Abby Carew, an eighth grader, already competing and having success at the high school level.
"I am very excited about the future of wrestling around here," he said. "We have girls like Abby Carew, who took home a fifth place state finish as an eighth grader, that are the future of our program. Our older girls have done an incredible job of leading by example, and drawing interest in the sport."
Ahead of Saturday's state tournament, senior wrestler and Knox Central wrestling pioneer, Ivy Partin injured a rib, an injury which she re-injured in her first match of Saturday's tournament.
"I can't say enough about Ivy," he said. "What I saw out of her Saturday is one of my favorite moments that I've ever seen in sports. She represents what strength looks like. She came into the tournament with an already injured rib, but said that she was going to wrestle no matter what. She threw the other girl with a hip toss, and she ended up landing on her rib, breaking it."
"She was clearly in pain, but was relentless. We wanted to pull her, and she said, 'no way'. She wanted to finish her last match, and that nothing was going to stop her, and nothing did. It was heartbreaking for her, but everyone was so proud of her. Not only our team, but others. Everyone knows her now, everyone knew she was injured, and I think everyone knew that she was going to finish no matter what. That's just who Ivy is."
"She is a part of the group that has pioneered this sport for us at Knox Central. I can't say enough about how proud I am of her and the rest of this team."
Luttrell also highlighted Junean Asher. Although Asher didn't place in the state tournament, he drew attention to her importance to the team.
"Junean Asher is another one of those pioneers for us," he said. "She's the backbone of this team. She keeps us all from hanging our heads any time something doesn't go our way. She's our team's battery," he said with a laugh. "As her energy goes, our energy goes. She is even going to the boy's tournament to help keep our energy high there too. She is our energy."
Luttrell remarked on his team's passion, ability to overcome adversity, and continuity in their third place team finish.
"I just can't say enough about how proud I am of this whole team," he said. "We are still a very very young program, and here we are with wrestlers winning, finishing second, and making a splash in the state tournament. I think it speaks volumes to how hard these girls work. They have had every reason in the world to make excuses, especially in light of the pandemic, but they haven't. I feel like they have worked even harder. I am so proud of them. I always have been proud of this bunch, but being able to see tangible results shows that we are on the right path. The future is bright for Knox Central wrestling."
