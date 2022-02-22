Knox Central senior Ivy Partin added some rare hardware to her trophy case on Monday night after claiming the state wrestling championship in her respective weight class. Partin wasn’t the only Knox Central wrestler to take home some hardware. KCHS junior Hannah Foster took home a state runner-up finish in her class, and KCHS sophomore Ellen North took home a fourth-place state finish in her class. With the state championship won, Partin became the first state wrestling champion at Knox Central High School.
Knox-Barbourville coach Hunter Luttrell heaped praise on his wrestlers following their performances in the state tournament.
“I’m super proud of all these girls,” he said. “They battled all day. The brutal part of the sport came out, and our girls were the ones dishing it out. Each one went Into the finals with bruises and were busted up. Those weight classes were packed with the best girls in the state.”
“Every match was a dog fight,” he added. “It came down to seconds. The girls were scrapping and throwing. It was just brutal. Match after match, our girls came out on top. Ivy Partin’s match was an adrenaline-fueled roller coaster. She was down by four points with 10 seconds on the clock, and ended up with a reversal and back points. She did what’s called a ‘granby roll,’ which is a high level skill. For her to pull it off to win was the best match of the day. It was like something exactly out of a movie. I am so proud of them all.
Knox Central athletic director Jeff Canady echoed Luttrell’s sentiments, stating that he was more than proud of how the school’s wrestlers performed, and how they represented the school.
“I am so proud of our Lady Panthers wrestlers,” he said. “The accomplishments that they have achieved are amazing. To make a name for themselves statewide and represent Knox Central in the big show is absolutely awesome.”
“Our program compared to many throughout the state is very new,” he added. “To have state contenders and champions for boys and girls wrestling every year is amazing. Coach Luttrell and his staff do an amazing job training and teaching our wrestlers not only technical moves, but how to face their challenges with all they have. I am beyond proud.”
