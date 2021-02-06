The Lynn Camp Wildcats hosted the Barbourville Tigers in a 51st district match up in Lynn Camp on Saturday night. Both teams have surprised many spectators throughout the 13th region thus far this season.
Prior to Saturday's game, the Wildcats were on a five game winning streak. Barbourville was coming off of two straight losses, including a one-point loss in the 13th Region All "A" Classic tournament against Harlan on the first day of February.
The Tigers limited the Wildcats to just seven points in the opening period and 11 points in the second period to take a 37-18 lead into the locker room at the half. The game trend continued as play resumed in the third, as Barbourville limited Lynn Camp to just 11 points in the quarter. Holding a 49-29 lead heading into the final frame, the Tigers looked to close the game the same way they had gained their lead -- with defense. However, the Wildcats outscored the Tigers 25-13 in the final frame, but it was too late. Barbourville closed the game from the free throw line, and secured a 62-54 victory.
Barbourville was led in scoring by Matthew Gray with 19 points. He was followed by Dylan Moore with 17 points, Matthew Warren with 15 points, Jordan Collins with five points, David Collet with three points, and Travis Scott with one point.
Lynn Camp was led in scoring by Micah Engle with 28 points. He was followed by Gavin Allen with 12 points, Jace Boggs with seven, and Luke Ledington with five points.
Lynn Camp coach Rodney Clarke was adamant that his team needed to clean up some things, but he was proud of their effort, and he believes this is only a small hiccup.
"I'm proud of the guys for the way they kept fighting," he said. "We just can't be spotting teams points early in the game. I look forward to playing them again down the road. I believe this is just a small hiccup for us, and we will be just fine."
Barbourville coach Cody Messer was impressed by his teams intensity on the defensive end of the floor and proud of how they executed their game plan.
"They came out with incredible intensity," he said. "We have been preaching that a lot. I don't think Allen had a point or rebound in the first half, which was part of the game plan. He got going in the second half, and Engle did too, and there are just some things we need to clean up when it comes to closing out the game. This is a young team, we don't have but a couple of guys with experience before this season, and we continue to grow each game."
Messer was proud of his team's emotional fortitude in the win. He highlighted the two losses prior, and how well they responded on the road in a district game.
"This is a highly emotional game for these guys," he said. "Coming off of two losses, especially the 13th Region All "A" Championship game by a point, I'm proud of the way they stepped up tonight. We had a good week of practice. There's a lot of things that we need to clean up. We need to know what our roles our. I feel like a couple of our guys try to pad their stats time-to-time. There were some things that we forced in the second half that I didn't like, but overall, I'm happy with the win. Intensity is what won this game. Effort is what won this game. That's something I can always say about these guys, they're going to give it everything they've got every night. I'm tickled to death for them."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.