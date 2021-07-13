There will be a new face at the helm of the Barbourville Lady Tigers volleyball team this upcoming season. Former Somerset, Southwestern, and Union Volleyball standout Bryanna Strunk will lead the Lady Tigers on the hardwood this year, taking over for former coach and Union teammate Rachel Gibbs.
The past few years had been extremely rough for the Lady Tigers program. From 2017-2019, the Lady Tigers didn't win a single game. That all changed in the first game of the 2020 season, as Barbourville downed Harlan County 3-2 in five sets, snapping a 60-game losing streak.
In her first year as head coach, Strunk hopes to continue to impart a positive winning attitude on her team. She stated that coach Gibbs left the program in a great position, which will allow for a seamless transition as she takes the reigns. With years of experience, she feels blessed and ready to lead.
"I could almost cry," she said. "It feels so good to be back around volleyball again. I've haven't played for a few years now, so it feels really good to be back around the sport that I love. I am honored that Rachel (Gibbs) thought of me when she decided she was moving on. She has always been a wonderful teammate and friend to me, since my very first day at Union. She left this program in great shape, which will allow us to progress quickly. This team adores her, and for good reason."
"We're all kind of learning together," she said. "This is my first time coaching. The girls have been helping me set up drills and things like that, so we're all just kind of growing and learning together, and I think that will make us more cohesive as a team. You can tell that they have been taught well, and I feel good about where we are in the beginning. We do have a lot of work to do, but I have no doubt in my mind that these girls will get it done. They all seem very eager and willing to do anything we ask them to do, and I'm excited to get to work."
Strunk also praised the Barbourville administration for their dedication to the school's athletic programs.
"The administration has done an amazing job for the sports programs here," she said. "Everything from fishing, to basketball, to volleyball and beyond are growing in popularity and skill. You can tell they take a lot of pride in not only their academics, but in their athletics programs as well, and it feels good to be a part of that. I am honored and excited to get started."
The Lady Tigers will begin their season on August 16 on the road against the Bell County Lady Cats.
