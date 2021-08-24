The Barbourville Lady Tigers volleyball team fell in a tightly-contested match against the Harlan Lady Dragons on August 20 in five sets, 25-22, 25-17, 16-25, 26-28, 15-6. After falling behind by two sets, the Lady Tigers rallied back, winning two sets of their own, before falling in the fifth set 15-6.
Barbourville coach Bryanna Strunk praised her team's effort, highlighting their work ethic and determination in battling back to make the match more competitive.
"Even though we didn't win the match, I can't say enough about how proud I am of our team," said Strunk. "We fell behind by two sets, but the girls fought very hard and battled back. I was very proud that they didn't give up."
Strunk highlighted the serving ability of Harlan, saying that would be something they focused on moving forward.
"Credit to Harlan," she said. "They had an incredible serve that gave us trouble all night. That's something we are going to work hard on at practice this week, ahead of our match with Knox Central. We know they are going to be coached extremely well, and will play hard too."
"I told the girls, 'You wear that jersey for a reason.' Take pride in your team, and never give up. You're out there playing because you belong out there. We are just as capable as anyone to win any match. I think they understand that they can do anything they put their minds to. I'm very proud of them."
Barbourville will travel a few short miles down 25E to Knox Central high school on Thursday to take on in-county rival Knox Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.