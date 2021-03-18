It was an electric atmosphere on Thursday night at Barbourville Independent as they hosted their second and final men's 51st district semi-final, featuring the hosting Barbourville Tigers and the Lynn Camp Wildcats.
With a packed house and the Lion's Den was roaring with anticipation, and the game did not disappoint. The two teams battled wire-to-wire with the Tigers ultimately coming out on top behind a fervent effort in the second half, 54-49.
Lynn Camp assumed control in the opening stanza, as they took a 14-5 lead, led by leading scorer Micah Engle with seven points in the period. The Tigers bounced back to within striking distance with seven points from Matthew Warren, half of Barbourville's second period total. After outscoring the Wildcats 14-9 in the second period, the Tigers found themselves within arm's reach with the score resting at 23-19 at intermission.
The game got even more intense as play resumed in the third period as the two teams found themselves on even-footing in the early going. The two teams battled in the third, with the Tigers taking their first advantage of the game, leading 35-33 heading into the final frame. Barbourville held a 49-46 lead less than one minute in the game. The Tigers connected on 11-of-14 free throws in the final period, allowing them to sustain their lead, and secure a 54-49 victory, and a berth in the 51st district championship game for the third consecutive season.
The Tigers were led in scoring by Matthew Gray with 20 points. He was followed by Matthew Warren with 16 points, Jordan Collins with seven points, Travis Scott and Dylan Moore with four points each, and David Collett with three points.
The Wildcats were led in scoring by Micah Engle and Spencer Gilbert, who added 13 points apiece. They were followed closely by Gavin Allen with 11 points. Followed by Luke Ledington with nine points, and Landon White with three points.
Lynn Camp coach Rodney Clarke drew attention to empty possessions and defensive breakdowns which allowed Barbourville to overcome the early Wildcat advantage.
"We had some empty possessions on offense, combined with some defensive miscues," he said. "That allowed Matthew Gray to come alive a little bit. He's a very good scorer, and once he sees one or two go down, that's all he needs. I felt like if we could have sustained that early push-back, we would have been in better shape. I think we're on the right track, and I think the future of the program is bright."
With an electric crowd on hand, and a very intense playoff game, Clarke also highlighted the feel of the atmosphere surrounding the game.
"I think everyone understood the magnitude of this game, which is good," he said. "It was nice to have a big time crowd like that for such an important game. We wish we could have had that all year long, but obviously, the pandemic hampered that a little bit. It was a great atmosphere, and I was happy for my guys for getting to have that this season. I think that they stepped up to the challenge of the crowd."
Clarke also relayed what he told his seniors following their final game.
"I told these guys that I wouldn't trade them for the world," he said. "They've been through everything you could imagine this year. COVID, weather, injuries, new additions, you name it. They stayed laser-focused every single day, and those were my best leaders. We are going to miss them. I'm very proud of each of them."
With the Wildcats taking an early-game lead, Barbourville coach Cody Messer had a simple message for his team in the first half -- relax, and focus.
"We had a big crowd here tonight," he said. "Don't get me wrong, I absolutely loved having that crowd, but I feel like it also hurt us a little bit. Our whole team, other than two guys, didn't have any meaningful varsity experience before this season. We haven't had crowd that exceed more than 50 people, either home or away, all year long. When you're out there on the court and all those eyes are everywhere, it can feel like you're in a fish bowl. I told them to relax and focus, and they responded very well."
"I felt like we got a little bit ahead of ourselves in that first half, but started getting our feet under us more in the second half," he said. "We were very well prepared for this game. We practiced every possible defensive scheme that you could think of. Our first half was just our guys making sure to stay out of foul trouble, execute the plan, and get the game into the home stretch."
Messer praised the Wildcats and their intensity.
"They're a great team," he said. "I've got of love for that Lynn Camp bunch. Micah Engle and Gavin Allen are there one-two punch, and they do a great job. I can't say enough about Spencer Gilbert. I love his game. I love the way he plays. I think the world of that kid. I think he's one of the best defenders around. He plays hard and gives everything. I can say the same thing about Jace Boggs. I've watched Jace grow into a wonderful player. Like I said, I've got a lot of love for that Lynn Camp bunch. I love the way they play."
Messer was very proud of his team following the hard-fought win.
"I am just so proud of these guys," he said. "I can't say enough about Matthew Gray. He's one of the most underrated players in the whole region. Matthew Warren has been a spark plug for us. This is his first real game back since injuring his ankle, and he looks like he hasn't missed a step. Travis Scott handled the ball really well for us tonight, I was proud of that. Jordan Collins made some very big plays, especially down the stretch, that really helped us win the game. I was very pleased with the way Dylan Moore drew Allen out and freed up the lane for us tonight. David Collett and Ethan Smith coming off of the bench for us tonight was big as well, they did some great things to help us hold on in important times."
"I'm so proud of these guys," he said. "I'm proud of how hard they fought, I'm proud of them for not hanging their head early-on, and I'm very proud of them for executing the way they did in the second half. Very pleased with the win. Now we are going to shift out focus to Knox Central. They are a very very good team that has tons of talent. We know they are hungry to get back to Rupp Arena, so we are going to have to be on our best game."
Messer also paid thanks to the man upstairs, stating that he is "blessed."
"God has been good to me," he said. "It's a blessing that we were even able to have a season. Not only that, but I am the one who gets to coach this group of young men -- I'm blessed beyond measure."
