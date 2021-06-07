The Knox Central Panthers baseball team is now on a three game winning streak. After downing the Barbourville Tigers and Lynn Camp Wildcats in successive games, all in one day, the Panthers continued their winning streak against the Harlan County Black Bears in the regional tournament on Saturday, claiming a 9-4 victory.
Brady Worley got the start from the mound for Knox Central, pitching six innings, allowing six hits and one run, with two walks and nine strikeouts. Lorenzo Smith was called up from the bullpen to pitch the final inning. He allowed three hits and three runs, with no walks and a strikeout.
The Panthers drove in nine runs on seven hits, led by Larken Abner, who connected on a grand slam, his ninth homer of the year. He was followed by Casey Bright, Cayden Collins, Bryce Imel, and Jacob Osborne, who added one hit and one RBI apiece. Worley and Abe Brock added one hit each.
The Panthers are slated to take on Whitley County in the second round of the tournament, barring any weather cancellations, on Monday, June 7, at Jackson County high school.
