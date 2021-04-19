It was a crazy year for sports. Cancellations, games being postponed, and various stages of quarantine brought the sports world to its knees over the past year. Physical contact sports were the most affected due to the nature of interaction between athletes.
Wrestling was affected greatly. Instead of hosting a 32-man state tournament, the KHSAA elected to host four separate events, crowning champions in each separate sectional. Each of the three tournaments included eight wrestlers from various schools. Knox Central Panther Tanner Morris placed fourth in a bracket containing wrestlers from Belfry, Ashland Blazer, East Jessamine, and more.
Knox Central has only had a wrestling program for two years, but in each season, has competed at the highest level in the state for both boys and girls. Morris contends that he only sees the programs improving as they continue.
"It was a great opportunity for me to represent Knox Central," he said. "I feel like every year the program is just going to keep getting better and better. I feel like there will be a lot more people interested in wrestling."
Morris recalled the unorthodox manner in which he began his wrestling career.
"So, I got started wrestling because Hunter (Luttrell) pulled me over one time," he said. "He pulled me over and said, 'you're going to have to come wrestle for me.' So, I agreed, and started wrestling shortly thereafter."
Also a football player for Knox Central, Morris highlighted how football helped him with wrestling, and vice versa.
"I feel like wrestling helped me with football a lot last year," he said. "I felt like I was much more nimble and agile. I also feel like football helped with wrestling. When I got on the mat, I was already pretty strong, and had a good core for wrestling."
Finishing fourth in the state. Morris was humbled and honored by his placement in the state, crediting coach Hunter Luttrell with his success.
"It's a pretty big deal to me personally," he said. "I felt like it meant a lot to our program and our school as well, and I couldn't have done it without my coaches. Those last few weeks, we just went as hard as we could."
"I wasn't that good when I first started," he added. "I think I lost like, 10 times before region last season. This year, I went into region with only three losses, and that's because they pushed me to be better, and I was willing to put in the work and the time."
In his time with Knox Central, Morris has given his all for the football and wrestling teams, and will think back on his time with the Panthers fondly.
"It's a great school with great teachers and great coaches," he said. "I've had a great high school experience. These coaches are the best around, and it's not even close. I'm going to always think back and smile when I think of hitting the field with my brothers, or grinding it out in the weight room. It's been fun. I will always be thankful to everyone who helped me get here."
