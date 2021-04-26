Barbourville Tigers Caden Sergent and Tanner Smith took to the waters of Green River Lake last week for the KHSAA Regional Bass Fishing Tournament, vying for a shot at state. With a fifth place finish out of 90 participants, and a combined weight of 16.07lbs., the tandem is headed for the KHSAA state bass fishing tournament.
"As we were heading down there, we prayed and hoped that we would do good in this tournament," said Tanner. "We only had one day to practice with it being 35 degrees Wednesday, which did not help at all. The fish locked up, but we still managed to find a couple of spots to get ahold of them."
"We went into this tournament thinking if we get to one spot that we wanted, we would be able to get some good fish to boost our confidence early," he added. "You can’t go into a tournament with low confidence, because it will make you doubt yourself. My dad told us, 'If you boys fish hard, and be confident, I believe y’all can do it.'
"We pulled into first spot and caught three keepers within 45 minutes," said Tanner. "We were on Cloud nine, and were very confident that we could finish strong. We then went to the second spot, and I caught a 5.6 pounder. The next cast, we got our fifth keeper, and felt like we had a solid bag of fish. Caden told me, 'If you can get one more big bite, we will win this thing.' We got more bites, and they were just three-pounders. That was fine, because we still had solid bag of fish. I felt pretty good about it, and it paid off for us."
"This was my first tournament I had ever fished," said Caden Sergent. "I came into it not knowing what all would come to us. I had a good partner in Tanner Smith, and a great captain in Travis Smith. Those two helped me out as much as they could, and boosted my confidence when it got low. We fished hard, never slowing down, and had faith that God would lead us out with a good bag. While we were out there, we just joked around a little bit, and talked about God a little bit, and just had a great time. It was just all of us being together and enjoying what God provided for us."
"I am proud to be a part of this new program," added Sergent. "Being supported by such good people is amazing. We would also like to thank our sponsors for all the things they have done for us. Hopefully we can bring a state championship to our school."
"I think that state is gonna be a whole lot harder, but I believe we can manage to get a nice bag of fish and finish strong if we fish hard," said Tanner. "I am looking forward to fishing it, because of how well we fished in the regional tournament. It’s a lot bigger of a lake, which means you have to run around and find stuff you like. We just have to go in confident, and fish hard, and we can do good. We just want to thank everyone who is supporting us. Hopefully we can finish strong."
Boat captain and team coach Travis Smith praised Barbourville Independent for their support of the fishing team, and praised his tandem of anglers.
"First of all, I would like to thank my lord and savior, Jesus Christ, for allowing us to fish and have a safe trip," said Travis Smith. "I really want to shout out a big thanks to Barbourville Independent for allowing these kids to fish and have a team this year. I want to thank Cody Messer, along with Brian Carey, and Trevor Mills for helping the school accomplish this. This is the first year for our fishing team, and they did great. Tanner and Caden performed flawlessly on the big day Saturday."
"Not only did they fish hard, but they listened well to instructions and fished in nasty weather conditions," added Travis. "They never let up, and stayed on their feet until the tournament was over. I'm very proud of them, and good wish them the best of luck in the state championship at Kentucky Lake this weekend. I am blessed to be their boat captain."
