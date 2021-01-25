On January 7, the Barbourville Tigers traveled to Whitley County to take on the Colonels. Whitley County squeaked away with a 63-61 victory over Barbourville on a buzzer-beating shot. On Friday night, the Tigers exacted their revenge, downing the Colonels 80-70 in Barbourville.
The teams battled back-and-forth for the duration of the contest before Barbourville was able to find separation in the third period. They pulled away in the final few minutes of play to secure a 10-point victory.
Matthew Gray led the Tigers with 29 points and eight rebounds. He was a perfect 8-for-8 from the charity stripe. He was followed in scoring by Dylan Moore with 20 points, Matthew Warren with 17 points, Jordan Collins with eight points, and Travis Scott with six points.
With 18 assists on 28 made baskets, Barbourville coach Cody Messer liked what he saw from his team’s ball movement.
“The main things I’m taking away from this win is how well we shared the ball and how well we communicated,” he said. “We were making good passes and setting each other up for high-quality buckets. We shot almost 60 percent from the floor and the three line both, so that tells me that we were taking high-quality shots.”
“Matthew Gray had a good game for us. I think he continues to do a great job of being vocal and being a team leader. Dylan Moore had another good game for us. He’s really been doing a great job of being active on both ends of the floor. Matthew Warren continues to shoot the ball well from the outside. Having Jordan Collins back has been great for us. He has varsity experience, which is something we don’t have a lot of on the team right now. Travis Scott has been doing a wonderful job of stepping in and working hard for us too.”
“These guys are young,” he added. “But they continue to grow every game. We have guys all over the floor that can contribute big minutes for us, and the guys that we have coming off the bench can come in and provide the same level of energy as the guys that start. I really like what we are growing into, and I’m really proud of these guys.”
With the victory, the Tigers improved to 4-3 on the season. Next up for Barbourville: the Bell County Bobcats on January 25.
