The Knox Central Lady Panthers soccer team is off to a 3-1 start after downing the Middlesboro Lady Yellowjackets on Monday in Middlesboro 5-1. The Lady Panthers have outscored their opposition 17-11 on the season, nine goals of which were scored by Southwestern in one game, Knox Central's only loss of the season.
Taylor Payne continues to lead the Lady Panthers, scoring two goals and adding two assists against the Lady Yellowjackets. Makenzi Hopper added two goals, Ivy Partin added one goal, and Caylan Mills added one assist for Knox Central against Middlesboro.
Following her team's victory, Knox Central coach Corey Bauer highlighted the quick acclimation of team chemistry amongst her new players, while praising them as a whole for their work ethic.
“I’m thrilled with the way that the girls have come together this season," she said. "We have brand new players who’ve never played, and they are coming and putting in the work. I’m proud of the work ethic we have and the way we are working for each other rather than ourselves.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.