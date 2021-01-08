The Lynn Camp Wildcats notched their first victory of the season against the Bluegrass United Home School out of Lexington on Tuesday night, 55-49. The win marks the first of the Rodney Clarke era for the Wildcats. Clarke previously served as the women’s head coach before taking over the men’s program prior to this season.
Gavin Allen led the Wildcats with 20 points and 10 rebounds; his first double-double in a Wildcats’ uniform. He was followed by Micah Engle with 18 points and eight rebounds. Mason Prater added seven points, Landon White added five points, Jace Boggs added three points, and Gilbert Spencer added two points.
Lynn Camp coach Rodney Clarke liked what he saw out of his team on Tuesday night.
“I feel like we played a more complete game in this one,” he said.”I felt like we were more balanced offensively, and defensively as well. Gavin did a great job of leading the way for us with a double-double. I thought Micah did a great job of handling the ball for us and scoring when we needed a bucket. Mason did a great job on both ends of the floor for us.”
Although he was pleased with the win, Clarke believes there is still room for improvement.
“I would like for us to shoot better from the free throw line,” he said. “I think we were just over 50% in this game, and that’s just not going to get it done once we get into district and regional play. But, overall, I’m happy with how we played. Getting the win will help us grow quickly. Now we’re going to get ready and focused for the All “A”. That’s a goal we set before the season, and now is the time to answer the call.”
With the victory, the Cats improved to 1-1 on the season. They are slated to take on Middlesboro in the first round of the 13th Region All “A” Tournament at Middlesboro on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 7:00.
