Over the course of my life, I have attended countless senior nights, homecoming nights and final games. It’s the same every single time. The parents cry, the athletes smile and the coaches give hugs --- not a dry eye in the house. I am one of those who can still feel what those seniors feel. It wasn’t too long ago that I, too, was a teary-eyed senior walking off the court for the last time..
Washburn High School. senior year -- the best season of my basketball career. Our team was really hitting their stride late in the season, we had a starting line up of guys that were all six feet taller or over, things were good. We came up a little short in our district tournament, and planned to carry that anger into the postseason. Fast forward a little way down the road -- Washburn vs. Hampton, my last game.
I went into the game with the thought that we were going to come away with the win. I knew that the loss would mean the end of my career in high school. I couldn’t think about that though. It was game time and I had to have my head in the right place. We played hard, just like we had all season. However, the next thing I knew, there was 14-seconds left in the game, and we were down 10-points. It all began to set in -- this was it.
There were games that I had 30 points, games that I hit shots from the other side of the court and games that we upset opponents that we weren’t supposed to beat. But none of them are the first to pop to mind when I think back about “the good ol’ days.” It’s always that game against Hampton -- Hampton..that powder blue still haunts me.
The past few weeks, I have attended many senior nights, homecomings and final games. The look on the faces of the athletes is the exact same look that I had on my face that day. I cried those same tears, hid my face in that same jersey. It’s tough when you realize that the last four or five years of hard work, bonding and competition are drawing to a close. Your teammates become family, the fans become your biggest supporters, and for a select few, your legacy becomes legend. But no matter what sport, or what level of competition, all athletes are bonded by a single common memory...the last game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.