The Knox Central football team will have a new lead man at the helm this season. January 3rd, Dustin Buckner was named head coach. However, with so much going on at the school at the time, a formal introduction was seemingly impossible. Instead, Buckner went straight to work, finding offensive and defensive assistants, as well as getting acquainted with his new team. Buckner and the Panthers have been hard at work through the summer already, hitting the weight room and the field house for as much work as allowed by KHSAA rules.
Buckner was born and raised in Jellico, TN. He graduated from Jellico High School in 2008. Following his high school career, he went on to play four years at the University of the Cumberlands.
Buckner was interested in the Knox Central head coaching job for multiple reasons. However, it was the talent that resides in Knox County, and the outpour of support from the administration and the community, that ultimately made it an ideal destination for him.
“The Knox Central job was appealing to me for a couple of reasons,” he said. “One of the main reasons was that the talent in Knox County allows for us to be able to build a successful program. Knox Central won a regional championship and was one game away from playing for a state football championship in 2018. That shows that you can win here. Secondly, the administrative and community support that I’ve seen so far has been great. The people of Knox County want good football and are willing to work for it.”
“Our main focus is to build something that our kids, school, and community can be proud of,” he added. “I’ve told anyone that will listen that we have some great kids here that have done anything that I’ve asked of them. I want our kids to take pride in what they are a part of. Wins and losses will take care of themselves. Our focus right now is building our culture to what we want it to be.”
