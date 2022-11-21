Thanksgiving is upon us, and I for one have a lot to be thankful for. I have three perfect children, a job, friends, and all that good stuff. I am also thankful for sports. Sports have been a passion for me since I was a small child. I love sports so much that I decided to make them into my career. When I realized that I wasn’t quite suited for professional athletics, the thought of becoming a sports writer was always in the back of my mind. The thought of being a play-by-play, color commentary broadcaster, or on-field analyst was always prevalent in my mind.
Sports have meant a lot to me from childhood, all the way to the present day. You could say that I am quite “thankful” for sports. Thanksgiving is one of my absolute favorite holidays of the year. It has the three main “F’s”: family, food, and football. There are always some NFL games on TV during Thanksgiving dinner, and I’m thankful for that, even if I wish it were a jam-packed day of college football instead. However, NFL football isn’t even close to the best football played on Thanksgiving Day.
Following a meal of mashed ‘taters, deviled-eggs, honey-cured spiral ham, green beans, delicious turkey, and my personal favorite: mammaw’s banana pudding, it’s time to round the whole family up (even pappaw) and get outside for the “Turkey Bowl.”
The “Turkey Bowl” is known as basically any backyard football game that takes place on Thanksgiving Day. Some families go as far as to play for a trophy, play full-tackle, and stack teams for one-sided decimation of all the nieces and nephews. Imagining some of the Turkey Bowls that take place amongst NFL families is a crazy thought. There are multiple families that have multiple members of the family in the NFL or in college football. Those games must get insane. But, for most of us, it’s just ol’ Uncle Merl that followed Thanksgiving dinner up with a sixer of Bud Light, and he’s trying to relive the glory days of ‘84 after falling short in the state championship out in the backyard; but that’s what makes it great.
For all of our differences in life, most families are the same. We all have that goofy uncle, or that cool cousin, or that super cheesy dad. We see a different side of these people when we play in the Turkey Bowl. Dad suddenly becomes All-Pro running back Derrick Henry when mom gets in the way and lays her out with a stiff arm, or uncle Merl has trouble keeping his pants up, trips, and falls short of the game winning touchdown, reminding him of that last dreadful game in ‘84.
Thanksgiving is a beautiful convergence of the three “F’s”. So go outside, dad, throw for 417 yards and five touchdowns on your five and six year old, get on out there uncle Merl, show em’ that you should have carried the ball more back in ‘84, get on out there everybody, throw some football, enjoy your family, and make some memories. That’s what makes the Turkey Bowl a tradition unlike any other.
John is a native of Washburn, Tennessee, and the founder and host of the All Vol Call In Show.
