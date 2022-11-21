Dunn

Thanksgiving is upon us, and I for one have a lot to be thankful for. I have three perfect children, a job, friends, and all that good stuff. I am also thankful for sports. Sports have been a passion for me since I was a small child. I love sports so much that I decided to make them into my career. When I realized that I wasn’t quite suited for professional athletics, the thought of becoming a sports writer was always in the back of my mind. The thought of being a play-by-play, color commentary broadcaster, or on-field analyst was always prevalent in my mind. 

Sports have meant a lot to me from childhood, all the way to the present day. You could say that I am quite “thankful” for sports. Thanksgiving is one of my absolute favorite holidays of the year. It has the three main “F’s”: family, food, and football. There are always some NFL games on TV during Thanksgiving dinner, and I’m thankful for that, even if I wish it were a jam-packed day of college football instead. However, NFL football isn’t even close to the best football played on Thanksgiving Day.

John is a native of Washburn, Tennessee, and the founder and host of the All Vol Call In Show.

