Basketball teams across the county were back in action over the weekend. The Knox Central Panthers traveled to Prestonsburg to take on the Blackcats, while the Lady Panthers traveled to Bell County to take on the Lady Wildcats. The Barbourville Tigers traveled to Somerset to take on Somerset Christian School, and the Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats took on the Cordia Lady Lions on Saturday.
Boys results:
Knox Central def. Prestonsburg | 74-46
Barbourville def. Somerset Christian | 76-53
Girls results:
Bell County def. Knox Central | 69-63
Lynn Camp def. Cordia | 67-30
Panthers’ scoring leaders against Prestonsburg: JeVonte Turner 18 points, Isaac Mills 13 points, Gavin Chadwell 11 points, KT Turner 10 points, Logan King seven points, Abram Brock six points, Andrew Sizemore five points, Dalton Pilarski four points.
Tigers’ scoring leaders against SCS: Matthew Gray 33 points, Travis Scott 14 points, Matthew Warren eight points, David Collett six points, Ethan Smith five points, Jordan Collins four points, Bryce Messer three points, Nick Sanders three points.
Lady Panthers’ stats: unavailable.
Lady Wildcats’ scoring leaders against Cordia: Isabella Blevins 13 points, Jorja Carnes 12 points, Abby Mabe 12 points, Alissa Crumpler 11 points, Alexis Lowe six points, Lindsey Cox four points, Natalie Fanella two points, Brooklyn Colinger two points, Alyssa Mounce two points, Baileigh Bargo two points.
Weekend rebounding leaders (combined, min. five rebounds): JeVonte Turner (Knox Central) 11 rebounds, Braylen Smith (Lynn Camp) 11 rebounds, Alissa Crumpler (Lynn Camp) 10 rebounds, Alexis Lowe (Lynn Camp) 10 rebounds, Jordan Collins (Barbourville) seven rebounds, KT Turner (Knox Central) seven rebounds, Gavin Chadwell (Knox Central) seven rebounds, Matthew Warren (Barbourville) six rebounds, Abram Brock (Knox Central) five rebounds, Isaac Mills (Knox Central) five rebounds, Travis Scott (Barbourville) five rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.