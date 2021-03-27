The Knox Central Panthers are regional champions. After defeating the North Laurel Jaguars 78-63, the Panthers claimed their third straight regional title, the first time in the school's storied history.
In the championship game, the Panthers had five players in double digit scoring, led by Gavin Chadwell with 17 points. He was followed by Abe Brock with 16 points, Isaac Mills with 14 points, JeVonte Turner with 12 points, Andrew Sizemore with 11 points. Blake Ledford added six points, and KT Turner chipped in two points.
The Jaguars were led by the state's leading scorer, Reed Shepperd, with 38 points. He was followed by Ryan Davidson with 17 points, Chase Dotson with three points, Clay Sizemore with two points, Caden Harris with two points, and Kyler Elza with one point.
The first quarter set the tone for the game, as each offense found early success. The Panthers took a 25-19 lead into the second quarter before outscoring the Jags 18-17 in the second period to take a 43-37 lead into the half.
Knox Central's defense stepped up big in the third quarter, limiting the potent North Laurel offense to just six points, outscoring them 17-6 in the period, to take a 60-43 lead into the final frame. Although the Jags outscored the Panthers 21-18 in the final period, the lead that had been built throughout the game by the Panthers was enough for them to secure a decisive 78-63 victory, and claim their third straight regional championship.
Following the game, Knox Central coach Tony Patterson praised his team's effort, highlighting that it took the whole team to win the tournament.
"I'm super proud of these guys," he said. "They've done something that has never been done at Knox Central. The focus they had was second to none. They had ridiculous attention-to-detail. We're in that spread, and they took such good care of the basketball. We played a little reckless at times this year, but they came out focused here, they weren't going to leave anything to chance."
"I could see it in their eyes before the game, they were focused. We get started and end up getting what we thought was a bad call on JeVonte, giving him his second foul minutes into the game, and I had to leave him in. Not long after that, Isaac ends up rolling his ankle pretty bad, and it started to feel like things were stacking up against us. I may be the only one who noticed, but it seems like when things begin to stack up, that's when the other guys start to step up. That's how these guys are, they're a great group."
With JeVonte Turner and Isaac Mills playing a big role on last year's championship team, Patterson drew attention to how other players stepped up during the tournament.
"Abe Brock loves to play defense," he said. "He loves wrecking havoc. Gavin is just now coming into his own. He was so raw at the start of the year, but he's learning just how big and strong he is now, starting to get some post moves, and learning how to use his body and hands. Blake is one of those guys that never gets torn up. He never gets excited. You can count on Blake to shoot his shot at any moment at any time. This stage wasn't too big for him, and I'm very happy for him."
Patterson also drew attention to how his faith is intertwined within his team.
"God was the reason we were able to do this," he said. "Coaching is easy, the kids are athletic, but God provided us with this opportunity. I come in here (The Corbin Arena) by myself when this place was empty and just prayed. I felt a sense of calm. I left it all in God's hands, and he always takes care of us. We give God all the glory."
Andrew Sizemore, Abe Brock, JeVonte Turner and Gavin Chadwell were named to the all tournament team, with Chadwell taking MVP honors.
