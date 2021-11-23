It was standing room only at Barbourville Independent on Friday night as the community turned out in big numbers for “Tiger Mania.” Brain O’Brien from 106.3 WRIL was there to D.J. the event.
Tiger Mania began with a brief speech from Barbourville Independent Superintendent Dennis Messer, thanking the community, students, and faculty for their support of the Barbourville sports programs.
Things got kicked-off with a dance routine from the high school that featured multiple songs from the popular TikTok app. Middle school math teacher Alex Peyton even sung a few songs for the event.
Various teams were introduced, including the elementary dance team, middle school basketball teams, and both high school basketball teams.
The thick crowd cheered on as players, both past and current, took to the court for a light-hearted scrimmage to end the night, showing that the support for the Barbourville sports programs are at an all time high.
