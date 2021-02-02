One day after a one-point loss to Harlan in the 13th Region All “A” Classic tournament, the Barbourville Tigers suffered their second loss in as many days after falling to the Clay County Tigers 88-64 in Barbourville.
Clay County jumped out to a quick 17-7 lead before Barbourville cut it back to within single digits at 17-11. The four point margin would be the closest of the game. Clay County finished the opening period by outscoring Barbourville 8-3 to maintain a 25-14 lead heading into the second quarter. The two teams were near even in the second quarter, with Clay outscoring Barbourville 22-21, securing a 47-35 lead at the half.
Barbourville drew the game back to within six points early in the third quarter, before the Clay County lead grew to double-digits. From there, Clay County cruised to a 88-64 victory over the home standing Tigers.
Barbourville was led in scoring by Matthew Gray with 25 points. He was followed by Matthew Warren with 14 points, Dylan Moore with 10 points, Travis Scott with five points, Jordan Collins with four points, David Collett with three points, and Nick Sanders with three points.
Clay County was led in scoring by Connor Robinson with 31 points. He was followed by Raven Abner with 24 points, Conner Farmer with 23 points, Tate Farmer with eight points, and Brady Wolfe with two points.
Clay County coach Glenn Gray was pleased with his team’s performance on both sides of the ball, as well as their ability to share the ball and find open looks at the basket. He also contended that his team played their best game of the season up to this point.
“I thought we did a good job on both sides of the ball tonight,” he said. “We shared the ball really well, we had a lot of assists, and we shot the ball well from deep as well. We buckled down and played some defense tonight. I thought we did a good job on the boards as well. I thought we made Barbourville a little uncomfortable. That (Barbourville) is a great basketball team. We probably played our best game of the season tonight.”
Gray also added that although Barbourville is a high-quality team, it’s too early in the season to gauge where his team stands in the region.
“It’s too early to tell right now how the region is shaping up,” he said. “We are only eight games into the season, and there’s a lot of basketball to play still. Every night out presents a new problem and a new opportunity to adapt and adjust. Cody (Messer) has got two fantastic players there in Gray and Warren. Gray really lit us up in the first half. We did a much better job of guarding him in the second half. But he (Messer) has a great ball team, and they’re going to be tough by the end of the year.”
Barbourville coach Cody Messer felt like his team had no answer for Clay County.
“We didn’t have an answer for these guys tonight, especially in the second half,” said Messer. “Fact of the matter is, they just came in here and punched us in the mouth, and we just stood there and took it. Clay County is a great basketball team. They are coached well, they have a lot of talent, they play hard, they’re just a great team, right there in the top of the region, and you’re not going to compete with teams like that by coming out and laying over.”
Although his team fell in a close, hard-fought game the night before, Messer says that his team can’t use that as an excuse.
“I know that last night really took a lot out of us, but we can’t use that as an excuse,” he said. “We came out with zero energy or fight. Matthew Gray had another great game, but it doesn’t matter if you’re down 30 points, he will give you everything he’s got. That has to trickle down. We have to be stronger and better in situations like that.”
Messer says that he will get the issues amongst his team fixed the best way he knows how -- practice.
“I told them to get a good night’s rest tonight, because tomorrow, they’re going to need it,” he said. “The best thing about this game is that it wasn’t our last one. The biggest thing about it is the fact that we get to practice tomorrow. Iron sharpens iron, and steel sharpens steel, and we are going to find out tomorrow. I won’t coach heart or hustle, I never have. We are going to get this fixed -- mark my words.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.