In their fourth game since March 1, the Barbourville Tigers finished the week with three wins and one loss after downing the Red Bird Cardinals 73-29 at home on Friday night.
Starting with a 73-47 victory Wellspring Guardians on March 1, followed by a 68-58 win over Burgin the following night, Barbourville's lone blemish came by way of a 51-63 loss to the Bell County Bobcats on Thursday night. The Tigers bounced backed emphatically against Red Bird.
Barbourville wasted no time in implementing their game plan. Their hallmark defensive pressure allowed them to take control early, allowing only 15 points in the first half. The Tigers took a 45-15 lead into the locker room at the half. It was much of the same in the second half. The Tigers only allowed 14 points in the second half, while going on to finish the game with 73 points of their own, securing a decisive 73-29 victory in their fourth game of the week.
With the game in hand, Barbourville coach Cody Messer turned over coaching responsibilities to Dustin "Barney" Liford. Following the game, Liford stated that he wishes to coach at the school in the future, and was thankful for the chance to coach the varsity for a little while.
"It was a pleasure to coach the varsity," he said. "I coached the JV on Senior Night, and that was pretty fun, but getting to coach the varsity was awesome. You're stepping into a big role when you talk about the varsity team. I loved it. I hope that one day in the future I can come back and coach here."
Junior guard Matthew Warren, the team's second-leading scorer with 14.2 points-per-game, saw his first action in two weeks coming off of an ankle injury.
"It felt great to be back out there," he said. "In a weird way, I feel like this injury was a little bit of blessing, as strange as it sounds. I was able to sit and watch my team and learn a lot of things. I feel like my basketball I.Q. increased a lot over the past little while. It felt good to be back out there with my brothers, and playing the game I love."
With four games in one week, Messer wasn't sure how his team would respond energetically. He was impressed with their energy against Red Bird.
"I thought we came out with a lot more energy," he said. "This is our fourth game this week, and with that much wear-and-tear, you never know exactly what to expect out of your team. These guys came out strong. We had a tough game on Tuesday, with a long bus ride, and that can really suck the life out of you. I was very happy with how we played tonight."
With the return of one of his top scorers, Messer was happy to see Warren get some quality minutes.
"I'm very glad to have Matthew Warren back," he said. "He got some good minutes tonight. It was great to have him back on the floor. He's not one-hundred percent yet, but this is his first action in about 14 or 15 days. That's a blessing to us. I think it probably boosted our team in this one. Any time you see a guy that works as hard as he does make his way back, your team feeds off that. I think just having him back out there with his shoes laced-up is a morale booster."
Messer was proud of his team's effort and play, and complementary of Red Bird and their coaching staff.
"Our guys played a good game," he said. "Ronnie Johnson does a great job with those guys. I've watched them quite a few times this season, and those guys give him everything they've got. I think he'll do great things with that program. He's a great coach, he's got a lot of wonderful ideas, and he's got them headed in the right direction. Hats off to them for coming out and playing a competitive game."
"I was very happy with the way wqe shot free throws. That's been a point of emphasis for us for a while now. We've gotten to where we will start running sprints for missing them in practice. We've gotten now to where we are playing 'accountability ball'. We're holding ourselves accountable for everything. It's that time of year where you have to be ready to adapt, and overcome. Whether it's line-up changes or what, you have to be ready this time of year. That's what we do. We are going to keep churning, adapting, and rolling on."
