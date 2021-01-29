After having two games canceled due to COVID-19 protocol, the Barbourville Tigers were back in action on Thursday night against in-district foe, Pineville. The Mountain Lions jumped out to a quick 12-4 lead, but an 8-0 run from Barbourville knotted the game up at 12 points each after the first period.
The game remained close through the second quarter, as the Tigers took a slim 25-23 lead into the locker room at the half. Barbourville began to pull away in the third period, carried momentum into the final frame, and secured an 18-point victory at home.
Dylan Morris led the Tigers with 24 points. He was followed by Matthew Warren with 21 points, Matthew Gray with nine points, Jordan Collins with five points, David Collett with five points, and Travis Scott with four points. The Tigers had 16 assists on 22 made field goals.
Pineville was led in scoring by Keean Fuson with 16 points. He was followed by Evan Billiter with 14 points, Sean Phipps with 10 points, Sawyer Thompson with six points, Eli Thompson with three points, and Devon Morris with two points.
Pineville coach Brady Levy thought his team played better in the first half than in the second half, as Barbourville pulled away late in the game.
"We played a pretty decent first half," he said. "Offensively, we just couldn't buy a bucket. I think we were 1-of-9 from deep. There weren't any bad shots, we just couldn't buy one. We still managed to be within a score at the half. They came out and starting hitting a bunch of shots to start the second half. The later we got into the game, the more the spread us out. We got a little over-extended and it bit us."
"It starts with the ball. We have to guard the ball a lot better. We got beat a lot tonight," he added. "Not being able to compensate with offense makes it worse. We gave up a bunch of wide open threes to them off of dribble penetration and kicking it out."
Levy Also contended that the 51st district is one of the toughest in the state of Kentucky.
"I think top-to-bottom, the 51st district is one of the toughest in the state, and that's saying a lot with three 'A' teams in there," he added. "I really think that every team in this district is really good, and on any given night, any one of us could win the thing. Hopefully we get the ship righted, and use this game to build off of."
After the win, Barbourville coach Cody Messer continued to highlight his team's growth, preparation, and adjustment during games.
"I can't say enough about this group of guys," he said. "They work their tails off, and they are growing every game. I'm a numbers guy. Every week I look at these numbers and see them improving. I see a lot of growth from this team each and every game. These guys are one of the most coachable groups of guys that I have ever had."
After leading the Mountain Lions by only two points at half time, Messer stated that he used the entire intermission to make adjustments.
"Usually, I like to let my guys get out there and loosen back up, and get some shots in at halftime," he said. "But I used that whole half to make adjustments. I really didn't like the way we were playing defense. I felt like we let a few players gash us up in the first half on their own. I took the whole halftime to make adjustments, and I was much more pleased with the way we played defense in the second half."
Although Messer continually praised his team, he still saw a lot of things that needed to be cleaned up. However, after having two games cancelled, he believes that it's something that time and practice will fix quickly.
"I didn't like the way we shot free throws," he said. "We left nine points on the free throw line. I'm attributing most of this to the games being canceled. We had dead legs. That's something that getting back into the gym and practicing will take care of. I'm really proud of the way these guys have been playing. I love this team. I love their effort, their attitudes, and their coachability. We're going to keep working hard, and hopefully by the time the district tournament rolls around, we are firing on all cylinders."
