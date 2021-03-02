With 60% of their starting line-up in injury protocol and a tough slate of games in a row, the Barbourville Tigers were on a five-game skid prior to Monday night’s matchup against Wellspring. Hungry for victory, the Tigers came out fast against the Guardians, took the lead early, and never looked back as they rolled on to a 73-47 victory at home.
Matthew Gray led Barbourville in scoring with 21 points. He was followed by David Collett with 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting, Ethan Smith with nine points, Jordan Collins with eight points on 3-of-3 shooting, Dylan Moore with eight points, Nick Sanders with eight points, Tanner Smith with four points, Travis Scott with four points, and Caden Sergent with one point.
The Tigers returned two of their three starters that had been out due to injury in the game against Wellspring, allowing them to get some much-needed in-game repetitions upon their return.
“Getting Travis Scott and Jordan Collins back was huge for us,” said Barbourville coach Cody Messer. “I could have probably played them against Rockcastle, but our main goal is to get our guys healthy ahead of the district tournament. I’ve said it before and I stand by it, this year, wins and losses in the regular season probably mean less than normal years. It’s all about the postseason now. Getting healthy is priority number-one for us.”
Messer also highlighted the importance of getting his reserves some much-needed playing time ahead of the district tournament. While highlighting that Wellsprings was short-handed in Barbourville’s victory.
“A lot of people will look and see that this is a homeschool team and think they’re a pushover,” he said. “They were without arguably their best player in this game. He’s six-foot-seven and built like a rock. They also have two guys that are averaging 17-points each. So, these guys are a very good team, and that’s why we scheduled them. I have the utmost respect for coach Payne, he has done a wonderful job with this group. I stood out and talked to their injured player for a while, and he is a wonderful kid, he’s in my thoughts and prayers with his injury. We don’t see guys that are six-foot-seven, built like him, with that type of athleticism in this region. I thought it would be a good test for us ahead of the tournaments. This team is no pushover by any means.”
“Any time that you can get your bench involved, you’re doing the right things,” he said. “I think everyone saw minutes in this game, and that’s going to be big in our growth moving forward. That’s how it should be. We aren’t here to embarrass anyone, or beat anyone by 50 or 60 points, I’ve been on both sides of that, and it does no good. That’s not a knock on coach Payne and his bunch at all. Some nights your shots fall, and some nights they don’t. They were short-handed in this one, and it’s a different ball game with them at one-hundred percent.”
After dealing with attrition issues for the majority of the season, Messer stated that he’s finally seeing a ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ in getting his team back to full health.
“It’s great to get some of our guys back,” he said. “I can finally see a light at the end of the tunnel for us being healthy. That’s the best thing about these games. Matthew Gray had another 20 point game for us, he did great. David Collett played great as well. He didn’t miss a single shot, and he needed a game like that. His confidence has taken a bit of a hit lately, and I think for him to shoot the ball like that will help him gain some of that back. We got a lot of great minutes out of our bench. I was really proud of all of our young guys. Any time you can feel comfortable going to your bench, you’re doing it right.”
“Earlier in the season I wasn’t comfortable with going to our bench,” said Messer. “I guess that’s kind of been a little bit of a blessing in disguise as far as the injuries go. These guys have had to step up over the past few games, and have been able to get vital experience. At the start of the season, we only had two guys with any varsity experience, now we’ve got a few more guys with meaningful experience. I’m happy with the win. We’re going to try to take care of business the rest of the week. We’re going to adapt, overcome, and roll-on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.