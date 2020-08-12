Seth Huff (RB/LB) - Huff was the Panther’s leading scorer last season, accounting for 122 of Knox Central’s 234 total points for the season. Huff racked up 1201 rushing yards on 172 attempts to accompany his 20 rushing touchdowns. From the linebacker position, Huff was the team’s seventh leading tackler with 31 tackles, including two for loss. He also scooped up two fumbles. Huff’s size and speed make him a nightmarish match-up for any opponent.
Michael Bays (RB/LB) - Bays plays both running back and linebacker, but is a primary threat from the linebacker position, leading the Panthers in tackles last season with 130, including 99 solo tackles, six tackles for loss and five sacks. He also forced a fumble. He was also the team’s fourth-leading rusher, accumulating 95 yards on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown. Heading into his senior campaign, Bays will be tasked with leading the defense against opposing offenses.
Brody Wells (WR/DB) - As a freshman, Wells led the Panthers in receiving with 33 receptions for 539 yards and three touchdowns. He also doubled as Knox Central’s place kicker, connecting on 18-of-20 PATs for the season. Heading into his sophomore campaign, Wells will be called on a lot more in the receiving game. He will also be tasked with kicking extra points and field goals for the year.
Ethan Mills (RB/DB) - Mills was Knox Central’s second-leading rusher last season, racking up almost 700 yards in only six games. He totaled 630 yards rushing in 90 attempts, with four touchdowns. With that type of productivity in only half of a season, it’s not secret that Mills can be special on the offensive side of the ball. With the Panthers’ receiving core lacking depth, Mills may also be called upon in the receiving game this season.
Brady Worley (QB/DB) - Worley led the Panthers from under center last season. He completed 93-of-204 pass attempts for 1286 yards with nine touchdowns and six interceptions. Worley also racked up 12 tackles last season, recovered a fumble, and intercepted two passes. Heading into his senior campaign, Worley will be tasked with delivering timely strikes down field to help open up the Panthers’ potent rushing attack, all while serving as the leader of the team from the quarterback position.
