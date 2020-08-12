Spencer Gilbert (ATH) - Gilbert is a do-it-all athlete for the Wildcats. He led the team in receiving last season with 533 yards in 28 receptions to accompany six receiving touchdowns. He also led the team in interceptions with three on the season, as well as being the team’s second-leading tackler. Gilbert even took snaps at the quarterback position, completing 5-of-8 passes on the season, with two touchdowns. As a senior, Gilbert will be tasked with leading the team on and off the field. His versatility and athleticism allow him to play any position on the field, which makes him a tough matchup for anyone.
Bryson Batt (RB/LB) - As a sophomore, Batt led the Wildcats in tackling. With Chase Brown and Jayden Dunn departing for college, Batt will see more time at running back this season. His patience and vision make him a viable option in the rushing game. His abilities on the defensive end of the ball make him an ideal two-way player.
Tylen Smith (QB/S) - Smith leads the Wildcats from under center. Being a run-heavy team, like most in the region, Lynn Camp didn’t get many opportunities to showcase their passing game last season. Smith completed 73-of-131 passes for 1139 yards, with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions. Smith showed flashes of big play ability with his arm, and also on the defensive side of the ball by hauling in an interception and a few tackles. Now as an upperclassmen, Smith’s experience will help him lead the Wildcats from under center.
Rodney Alcorn (OL) - Football is won and lost in the trenches. The next two players in the rankings are offensive lineman for the Wildcats. Without KHSAA keeping blocking stats, pancakes or other crucial lineman stats, Alcorn’s placement is based solely off of expectation. As a senior, Alcorn will help anchor Lynn Camp’s offensive line, to help open up the running game, and by proxy, the running game. His strength and experience will be vital to their offense.
Kyle Greer (OL) - Much like Alcorn, Greer’s placement in the rankings is based off of expectation. Greer will also be tasked with protecting Smith, as well as helping to open up holes for the running game. As a senior, Greer is expected to help lead the team in the weight room and on the field with his experience and strength.
