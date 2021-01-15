Three days after defeating the Barbourville Tigers in the first round of the 13th Region All “A” Classic, the Lynn Camp Lady Cats fell to the Jackson County Lady Generals at home 50-29 on Thursday night.
Alissa Crumpler led the Lady Cats in scoring with 11 points. She was followed by Abby Mabe with nine points, Alexis Lowe, Lindsey Cox, Mackenzie Owens, and Isabella Blevis added two points each, and Julia Shepherd, who added one point.
Lynn Camp coach Darrell Hendrix noted how his team was more competitive in the first half of the game, but seemed to stall out in the second half.
“I thought we played decent in the first half,” he said. “We just hit some adversity in the second half and fell apart. They connected on 12-of-15 free throws in the first half, and that allowed them to maintain separation from us. We’re still learning how to win. This is a big game for us. I felt like we had a lot of pressure on the team; they wanted this win badly. We will get to that point where we can walk onto the big stage and perform, but it’s going to be a work in progress.”
“Jackson County is a good basketball team,” he added. “I knew this was going to be a fight for us. I thought we got some big minutes out of a lot of girls in this game. Natalie got in a little bit of foul trouble early, and I felt like that set us back a little bit in terms of our inside presence. We rotated as many as we could. We’re getting better each game, but it’s going to take some time.”
With COVID-19 hitting area teams hard already this season, Hendrix expects the pandemic to affect his team sooner than later, but is thankful for the lack of cancellations up to this point.
“It’s going to happen,” he said. “We’ve been blessed up to this point to have not been affected by it. There have been cancellations all over right now, and we know that eventually, it’ll get us too. We’re just trying to make the most out of every game and every practice we can, because with this stuff going on, you’re not promised that next game or even the next practice. Our administration does a great job of protecting our students, student-athletes, and families too. We’ve been very fortunate to this point.”
The Lady Cats will be back in action on Saturday at home against Cordia. With the loss, the Lady Cats moved to 4-2 on the season.
