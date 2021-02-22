The Knox Central Panthers wrestling team hosted the Knox County individual tournament on Saturday in Barbourville and finished as tournament champions.

Behind various individual finishes, the Panthers were left in the top spot at the end of the tournament with a team score of 131.0, defeating second place McCreary Central by 2.0 points. 

106 lbs. 

Junean Asher - 5th overall

113 lbs. 

Hanna Foster - 5th overall

126 lbs. 

Ivy Partin - 4th overall

152 lbs. 

Devan Knuckles - 4th overall

160 lbs. 

Andrew Daniels - 3rd overall

170 lbs. 

Julian Blalock - 4th overall

182 lbs. 

Steve Partin - 1st overall

195 lbs. 

Dylan Smith - 4th overall

220 lbs.

Tanner Morris - 1st overall

285 lbs. 

Hunter Messer - 1st overall

Team results:

Knox Central (1st place)

McCreary Central (2nd place)

Western Hills (3rd place)

Dixie Heights

Letcher County Central 

Perry County Central 

West Jessamine

East Jessamine

Grant County 

Whitley County

Barbourville

Belfry 

Wayne County

Knox Central seniors Ivy Partin and Andrew Daniels were proud of their teammates and their team as a whole. They were without head coach Hunter Luttrell on Saturday. Luttrell was in attendance, but was serving the role of scorekeeper, timekeeper, and more, leaving his assistant coaches and veteran wrestlers in charge. 

"I was working the tables the whole day," he said. "I got to watch our team compete as I was keeping score, but for the most part, my assistant coaches and older wrestlers handled the coaching duties. I thought every one of them did a wonderful job."

Daniels highlighted that his team's strong individual performances were expected, and coach Luttrell, and his assistants have done a great job of preparing them. 

"We had a great day," he said. "We had some strong individual finishes, which made us the best team in the whole thing. Coach Luttrell was working the tables all day, and trusted us and our assistant coaches to get things done, and we did. Every one of them do a great job of preparing us."

Partin echoed Daniels' words, stating that coach Luttrell has done a great job preparing the team, and coaches Long and "Sap" were consistently there for each team member.

"Everybody did great," she said. "The team knew Hunter wouldn’t be the one coaching us, but that didn’t change any of our performances. We still had coach Long and coach 'Sap' there, and they did a awesome job of making sure everyone had at least one of them coaching them through their match. The team did really well. When it came time for one of our matches, everyone was there, on the side of the mat next to one of the coaches, just as they would have been if coach Luttrell was there. I was proud of our team."

