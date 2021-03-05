One night after falling to rival Corbin on the road, the Knox Central Panthers bounced back in convincing fashion, with a 91-36 win over 51st district foe Pineville.
The Panthers jumped out to a substantial lead in the first half, behind a 33 point effort from JeVonte Turner. Turner had eight more points himself, than the visiting Mountain Lions had as a whole by halftime. With a running clock imposed and the benches emptied in the second half, Knox Central rolled to a 91-36 victory in their final home game of the season.
The Panthers' offense was firing on all cylinders shooting a blistering 57% from the floor, including a 48% mark from downtown. Only two players on the roster didn't work their way into the scoring column.
Knox Central was led in scoring by JeVonte Turner, who totaled 44 points and six rebounds. He was followed by Gavin Chadwell with nine points, KT Turner with seven points, Blake Ledford and Isaac Mills with six points apiece, Abe Brock with five points, Larken Abner, Bryce Imel, Landon Mills, Mikey Mills, and Andrew Sizemore rounded out scoring with three points each.
Pineville coach Brad Levy drew attention to his team's lack of practice, combined with a tough stretch of games.
"We just haven't been able to practice enough," he said. "We've been dealing with a lot of adversity, but so had everyone else. We don't make excuses. I just feel like fatigue has been a crucial factor in some of these games. We don't have time to rest either. We have three games in three days. We don't have time to feel sorry for ourselves. No one else is going to feel sorry for us either."
"Knox Central is a great team," he added. "They are coached very well, and have a great team of athletes. They don't seem to have many weaknesses at all. Last season, they beat us pretty good in the regular season, and we ended up giving them a bit of a run in the district tournament after that last season, so you never know what may happen in the future. Hats off to them for playing a great game."
Knox Central coach Tony Patterson liked the way his team bounced back following a loss to rival Corbin earlier in the week.
"We didn't play a great game the other night," he said. "There were some things that we did much better in this game. I liked the way we played defense in this game especially. This is our last home game of the season, and it felt good to get a good win."
With only a few games remaining before the district tournament, Patterson feels good about where his team is offensively, and hopes to improve on the defensive end even further.
"If we can get these guys to buy in on defense, I think we can be a darn good team," he said. "We've been bitten by COVID a couple of times this year, but we've seemed to bounce back pretty well each time. We hope we can just continue to keep moving forward. If we do that, we will be in pretty good shape."
