The Knox Central Panthers made history on January 25 in a home contest against the Cordia Lions. The Panthers tallied 113 points against Cordia, setting the school record for most points ever scored in a game. Four Knox Central players scored more than 10 points, with two players totaling double-doubles, and one player adding a triple-double.
JeVonte Turner led the Panthers with a triple-double. He had 37 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. Isaac Mills added 26 points and 12 rebounds to post yet another double-double on the season. Gavin Chadwell added 15 points and 13 rebounds, tallying another double-double for himself as well. KT Turner was perfect from the field, connecting on six-of-six shots from the floor. The only shot he took that didn't go through the rim was a free throw. He connected on one-of-two from the charity stripe, totaling 13 points.
Abe Brock chipped in seven points. He was followed by Landen Mills with six points, Logan King with five points, and Jacob Smith and Bryce Imel with two points apiece to round out scoring.
Following his team's historic performance, Knox Central coach Tony Patterson highlighted his team's prolific offense, while also drawing attention to some defensive issues.
"Offensively we pushed the ball extremely well," he said. "We didn't shoot particularly well, but we attacked the rim and the paint very well. I think it's the highest point total ever scored in this gym. I'm proud of them for that. Our defensive effort was good, not great. We got caught out of position some, and gave up over 70 points. Everything we did wrong is very fixable. We are going to be ready for Pineville on Friday night."
With three starters amongst the best in the state at each of their respective positions, Patterson spoke on Turner, Chadwell, and Mills' play on the season, while highlighting his team's comradery.
"They're all getting it figured out," he said. "Those three guys are just getting it figured out a little bit faster as far as scoring goes. But this team is fantastic from top to bottom. These guys care about each other and love each other and want to be successful as a team. I don't know how many times this year I've sent a guy to get somebody a breather, and they've said, 'no, let him keep playing, he's doing good.' That is what you love to see. If we don't win another game, these kids are a success. As a coach, that's what it's all about."
With the win, Knox Central improved to 17-5 on the season. They are slated to take on in-district rival Pineville on Friday, with tip-off slated for 7:30 PM.
