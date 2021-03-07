After winning seven of their last eight games, the Knox Central Panthers fell to the South Laurel Cardinals on the road on Saturday, 67-58.
The third quarter was the tale of the game. The two teams battled on even-footing for the duration of the first half with the home standing Cardinals maintaining a slim 29-28 advantage at intermission.
The Panthers stumbled offensively in the third quarter, scoring only 12 points, while allowing 18 from South Laurel. Leading by seven heading into the final frame, the Cardinals were able to secure a nine point victory, connecting on 5-of-7 free throws in the final minutes.
JeVonte Turner led the Panthers with 38 points. He was followed by Isaac Mills with 14 points, Gavin Chadwell with four points, and KT Turner with two points.
With only two games remaining in the regular season, head coach Tony Patterson is thankful for the extra practice and preparation time following the loss to South Laurel.
"This is a tough loss for us," he said. "We will get back in the gym and work hard this week. We have a lot to work on before the district tournament. Thankfully, we have this week to get back to work and correct a few of these little things before the tournament."
