The Knox Central Lady Panthers are off to a 2-0 start. Starting their season on January 8th, the Lady Panthers downed the Middlesboro Lady Yellow Jackets decisively, 66-30. They followed up that performance with a comeback win against the Perry County Central Lady Commodores the next day, 83-75.
Against the Lady Jackets, Knox Central was led by Presley Partin with 18 points and eight rebounds. She was followed by Brianna Gallagher, who posted a double-double, with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Caylan Mills and Zoey Liford added nine points each. Timerberly Fredrick tallied five points, Summer Edmonson and Jaylynn Faine added for points apiece. Natalie Fisher and Isabella Frost added two points each to round out scoring.
On the following night against the Lady ‘Dores, Caylan Mills led the Lady Panthers with 33 points. She was followed by Brianna Gallagher and Presley Partin, who tallied 18 points apiece. Gallagher also had 10 rebounds, recording her second straight double-double. Zoey Liford added seven points, Natalie Fisher tallied four points and 10 rebounds, and Jaylynn Faine added three points.
Against Middlesboro, Panthers’ head coach Jamie Sowders was delighted to finally get the season underway, and to kick things off with a win.
“It feels good to start the season at all, but it feels great to start with a win,” he said. “With it being the first game, I saw a few things that I would like to get cleaned up before we get too deep into the season, but for the most part I thought we did a good job. Our conditioning is the biggest concern I have, but if you asked any coach in the country, they’d probably say the same thing. I thought we got big minutes out of everyone that played. Middlesboro is a better team than what the score indicates. You can always expect them to compete until the final buzzer, and they did. I’m proud of the way we played, and happy to come out with the win.”
Against Perry County Central, Sowders saw a lot of growth and leadership from his team that found themselves in many similar scenarios last season. In 2019, the Lady Panthers played in 17 games that were decided by seven points or less.
“This was a great win for us,” he said. “We had a lot of games last year that were close, and we ended up dropping more of those than we wanted to. We showed a lot of poise and leadership in this one. We were trailing by about five with three and a half minutes to go, and battled back to win. Caylan was a big weapon for us offensively. Brianna had her second straight double-double. Presley continues to lead the team and does a great job for us. We’ve been getting big minutes out of everyone. We’re playing well as a team early in the season, and you like to see that.”
“Even though we won, we gave up too many points,” he added. “We have to do a better job defensively. You’re not going to win many games giving up over 70 points. Luckily for us, we have a lot of offensive weapons ourselves. I think we showed a lot of leadership and poise to win this game. I’m very proud of how we played, and hopefully we can build on that.”
With each victory, the Lady Panthers moved to 2-0 to start the season. They will be back in action on January 14 against Whitley County, on the road. Tip-off is set for 7:30.
