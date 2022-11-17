KCMS All-Stars

Following a very successful season on the gridiron, two Knox County middle school Panthers have been named to the Kentucky All Star Classic team by the Kentucky Youth Middle School Association. Lukas Olmstead will be representing the 7th grade All-Stars, while Donovan Smith will represent the 8th grade All-Stars. Teammate Braxton Saylor was also selected by the Kentucky Elite travel team, as well as the Offense-Defense All American National Team.

Head coach Jason Baker highlighted the work and effort his team exerted this season, and how it has paid dividends for them as individuals. He heaped praise on his squad for a fantastic season, as well as highlighted the individual accolades accrued by each player.

