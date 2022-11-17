Following a very successful season on the gridiron, two Knox County middle school Panthers have been named to the Kentucky All Star Classic team by the Kentucky Youth Middle School Association. Lukas Olmstead will be representing the 7th grade All-Stars, while Donovan Smith will represent the 8th grade All-Stars. Teammate Braxton Saylor was also selected by the Kentucky Elite travel team, as well as the Offense-Defense All American National Team.
Head coach Jason Baker highlighted the work and effort his team exerted this season, and how it has paid dividends for them as individuals. He heaped praise on his squad for a fantastic season, as well as highlighted the individual accolades accrued by each player.
“We’ve had a great year,” he said. We finished 12-2 overall between both teams, 7th grade, and 8th grade, with an undefeated regular season 8-0 for the 8th grade. I couldn’t be prouder of these kids and the work they put in.”
“After our regular season concluded, we had 5 players make the Regional Honorable Mention Team for 8th grade. Braxton Saylor, Brayden Sizemore, Donovan Smith, Jace Baker, and Nathan Dunn were all selected. As for our 7th graders, we had four players make the Regional Honorable Mention Team. Brayden Hodge, Lukas Olmstead, Hayden Melton, and Evan Hubbard were all selected. It’s an honor to make this list because it’s voted on by the Region Coaches in our association.”
“Recently we’ve also had Lukas Olmstead and Donovan Smith try out, and make, the Kentucky Middle All-Star Classic Team. They will be competing November 25-27th. Braxton Saylor has also been selected to the Kentucky Elite Travel Team as well as the Offensive-Defensive All American Nationals Team.”
Baker went on to speak on how much pride he and his staff have for this team. “Football season is a grinding year, and you don’t play 30 games like you do in basketball. Having close to 50 kids playing this year made it an incredibly rewarding year for myself, Coach Travis Canady, and Coach Nick Cole. Seeing these players be recognized by the association and continue to make All-Star Teams and National teams is amazing. I couldn’t be prouder of all of my players and the accomplishments they’ve made this season as individuals and as a team. Future is bright for KCMS Football.”
