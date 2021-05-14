It's been quite the year for Knox Central freshman Gavin Chadwell. The 6'5'' 235 athletic specimen helped lead the Panthers to a regional basketball championship, playing exceptionally well in the regional tournament. For the Panthers football team this season, Chadwell was fourth on the team in tackles, with 38 total tackles, including two sacks.
Although Chadwell is a very sizable athlete, he is exceptionally light on his feet, and is surprisingly athletic and fast. From the TE position, Chadwell stresses defenses with his ability to catch the football and accelerate in space. On the defensive side of the ball, Chadwell is a wrecking ball. At 6'5'' 235, He imposes his will on most offensive players. Surely to be a nightmare for any skill position player, Chadwell is an ideal OLB at the college ranks. He will only get faster, bigger, and stronger from here.
Chadwell's father Chris, underlined his son's abilities beyond the field, drawing attention to his character and morals.
"Gavin is a wonderful kid," said Chris. "He is growing every day, not just physically. He chooses to surround himself with the right people, and works his tail off every day. He is a very dedicated, humble, and hard-working young man."
"I may have a bit of bias," Chris added with a chuckle. "I can't express how proud I am of him for all that he does. He does things the right way, and I'm very happy for him to be getting recognized for his hard work. He's never made a B in his life. He takes his classroom work just as serious as he does his work on the field or the court."
"He is a very humble young man," added Chris. "We have a big family, and we all went to watch him play in the regional tournament. He has a bunch of little cousins that adore him. After the regional tournament, they all wanted to take their pictures with him and stuff, he loved it. He doesn't crave attention like most though, he's very humble about it all. Even with the offer from Kentucky, he's a little unused to all the attention. He remains focused and dedicated to getting better every day. No matter what, we, his whole family, are extremely proud of him, and we know he is destined for great things."
Chadwell commended Knox Central and coach Fred Hoskins. He also underlined that athletes don't have to seek out bigger schools in order to garner attention from division I programs.
"I'm greatly humbled by the offer from Kentucky," he said. "It's a dream come true to get an offer from them. You grow up watching those guys on TV and wanting to play there. I am honored to receive an offer from them, and I could absolutely see myself playing for the Wildcats."
"I think this goes to show that you don't have to go to a massive school in order to be seen," he said. "Coach Hoskins always does an awesome job of making sure we have everything we need to be successful, whether its opportunities, schemes, or preparation time, he always makes sure to push us to be the best we can be. I wouldn't be where I am without him or my teammates."
Chadwell also highlighted the support he receives from his family, as well as the community.
"I have a great support system," said Chadwell. "My family always has my back, no matter what. The community has been extremely supportive of our school and the things that we accomplished this year in region. It feels good knowing that so many people want you to succeed. I won't disappoint. I will continue to work hard and give everything I have 100% of the time."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.