Union College hosted the first session of their annual basketball camp this past week. From June 15-17, campers enjoyed instruction from coaches, players, and various members of the Union College coaching staff.
Union basketball coach Kevin Burton was pleased with the turnout, and is looking forward to session two in July.
"Our camp continues to grow over the years," he said. "Our players and coaches do a great job of teaching proper skill work while maintaining a fun environment for the kids. We are looking forward to session two of camp. It will begin on July 20-22 from 10-2. No pre-registration is needed for this summer's camp. Walk-ups are welcome."
