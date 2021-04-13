For 2021, all nine regional swimming and diving meets will be held during a two-week window from April 5-18. Instead of a state meet, there will be three semistate meets held during the week of April 19, with Semistate One consisting of Regions 1, 2 and 3; Semistate Two of Regions 4, 5 and 6; and Semistate Three of Regions 7, 8 and 9.
Union College will host one of these three meets. They will host the regional winners from regions seven, eight, and nine at the Union College Center For Health And Learning in the Stivers Aquatic Center.
The Director of the Center for Health and Learning, Sean Trinque, drew attention to the economic impact that Union College hosting the event would have on the city of Barbourville.
"This will be great for the city of Barbourville," he said. "The economic impact of a few hundred people in town is wonderful. We are very excited to host one of three state championship meets. I think that it will be a multi-faceted positive impact on the town."
Trinque also highlighted how Union College has helped set a precedent for swimming in the state of Kentucky, while underlining Union's facilities.
"Our pool has been open since we were given clearance in June," he added. "We have hosted four major swim meets throughout the pandemic, which hasn't been done by many places. The facilities we have, you don't see things like this often in towns of less than 5,000 people. These are the types of facilities you'd see in towns of 100,000. We are blessed to have the types of facilities. The Stivers Aquatic Center is not only a hidden gem in Barbourville, it's a hidden gem in the region."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.