BARBOURVILLE, Ky. – Ariel Dailey recorded one of the top all-around offensive seasons in Union softball history, and she was rewarded by being named an NAIA All-American Honorable Mention.
The junior middle infielder is the third Bulldog to receive this award, joining Ashley Wojnowski (2014) and Juli King (2019) – both of whom earned honorable mentions as well.
“I'm so proud of Ariel. She has worked so hard this past year and during the pandemic,” said Union head coach Alyssa Morris. “She is always finding ways to improve her game and has earned this accomplishment. I can't wait to see how she continues to grow.”
Dailey logged a .483 average this season, ranking her sixth in the NAIA. She also had the nation’s third-best hits-per-game average at 1.698. Other top individual rankings include:
No. 8 in runs scored per game (1.163);
No. 9 in doubles per game (0.442);
No. 15 in total doubles (19);
No. 24 in total hits (73);
No. 32 in total runs scored (50).
The Versailles, Ky., native locked up one career record with several others still in her sights. With a pair of doubles in the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Tournament, Dailey claimed the program record for career doubles as she now owns 51 to her credit.
Dailey recorded three or more hits in 10 games this season, logging back-to-back four-hit games against Cumberland (Tenn.) on March 1. In all, she posted 22 multi-hit games and notched a hit in 38 of 43 games played. Dailey notched a 13-game hit streak from March 27 to April 20.
Union finished the season 21-22 overall and went 15-11 in AAC play to finish seventh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.